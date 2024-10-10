Culinary Gems of Milan: Relishing the Flavours of Past and Present

Milan is often celebrated as the fashion capital of the world, but it has another secret up its sleeve—its food. The city’s culinary delights are a delicious blend of rich tradition and modern twists, offering a journey through flavours that capture the essence of Italy. Thanks to Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign, travellers like Tanya Khanijow are discovering these hidden culinary gems, far beyond the typical tourist trail.

In Milan, food is more than a necessity; it’s an experience, a story told through every bite. While pizzas, pastas, and gelatos might spring to mind when you think of Italy, Milan has a more intricate gastronomic narrative to share. From mouth-watering risottos to melt-in-your-mouth ossobuco, every dish in this city has a history that reflects its culture.

Risotto alla Milanese: A Golden Wonder

When in Milan, starting with Risotto alla Milanese is a must. A creamy saffron-infused delight, this signature dish is as golden as the city’s grand architecture. Restaurants like Trattoria del Nuovo Macello and Ostaria Brunello serve it with the elegance that matches the opulence of the Duomo.

Ossobuco: A Bone to Pick

Then there’s ossobuco, a Milanese classic where veal shanks are slow cooked to tender perfection. The marrow-filled bone at its centre gives the dish its name—‘osso buco’—literally translating to “bone with a hole.” Dig into it at Trattoria Milanese or Antica Trattoria della Pesa for a taste that’s rich, hearty, and as comforting as a Milanese winter.

Cotoletta alla Milanese: Crunch with a Heritage

If you fancy a bit of crunch, Cotoletta alla Milanese is your go-to. This breaded veal cutlet, cooked to crispy perfection, has been a staple since the 12th century. Hidden gems like Al Garghet on Via Selvanesco offer it with a side of authentic local charm, where the rustic ambience perfectly complements the dish’s simple yet satisfying flavours.

Street Food with Soul

Milan’s street food scene is equally unmissable. From Pizza al Taglio in Porta Romana to Pizza Cones in the Navigli district, the city streets serve up quick bites that are bursting with flavour. But for a true street food gem, you can’t pass up Focaccia with Parma Ham in the Brera District. Pair it with a glass of sparkling wine, and you’ve got a lunch to remember.

Panettone: Milan’s Sweet Legacy

No Milanese meal would be complete without dessert, and Milan’s claim to sweet fame is the legendary Panettone. A Christmas tradition, this fluffy cake filled with dried fruits is available year-round at Pasticceria Marchesi, where it’s paired perfectly with a strong espresso or sweet wine.

The Insider Advantage

But what makes this culinary adventure truly unforgettable? Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign connects travellers with local food experts like Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo, ensuring that tourists get an insider’s view of Milan’s food delights. In her exploration, Tanya Khanijow didn’t just visit the famous spots; she ventured into hidden trattorias and bustling markets, guided by locals who know where to find the best-kept food secrets of the city.

As Khanijow remarked after her trip, “I thought I knew Italian food, but the flavours of Milan surprised me at every turn. From the gelato that’s kept covered—an insider tip for spotting the real deal—to the best ossobuco I’ve ever had, this trip was a revelation.”

A Journey Like No Other

So, the next time you’re in Milan, don’t just sightsee—taste your way through the city. Thanks to Lufthansa Milan Insider, you can explore the city’s rich culinary history with ease and discover how locals truly eat. Whether it’s a gourmet meal or a street-side snack, Milan’s food scene promises to be as fashionable and unforgettable as the city itself.

Ready for your next flavourful adventure? Book with Lufthansa and let your taste buds take flight!

