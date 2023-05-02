CUET UG Demand Rises with Participation from 44 Central Universities, 37 State Universities, 32 Deemed Universities and 129 Private Universities

May 02, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

CUET UG recorded an increase of 41% in registrations in 2023 as compared to 2022. In 2023, 13.99 lakh students paid the application fees out of 16.85 registered applicants. This is an increase of 4 lakhs as compared to last year, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The big jump in CUET UG applicants can be attributed to the rise of Universities participating in CUET UG for their admissions. Right now, 242 Universities (44 Central, 37 State, 32 Deemed and 129 Private Universities) all over India use CUET UG for their undergraduate admissions which is a big jump from 90 Universities in 2022.

Students applying for entrance exams namely NEET UG and CUET UG have increased from around 40 Lakhs in 2022 to 46.5 Lakhs in 2023. The trend has slowly shifted from region based entrance exams to All India entrance exams. This has been made possible as top Universities participate in tests conducted by the National Testing Agency. Admission for all major undergraduate courses like BTech, BA, BSc, MBBS is taking place through All India Entrance Exams.

A general trend indicates that more and more students are applying for NEET UG to study MBBS course . The no. of applicants for NEET UG has increased by 14% as compared to last year. In 2022 the no. of applicants for NEET UG was 18 lakhs which crossed the 20 lakhs figure in 2023 as per The Hindu Business Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirations to become a doctor is age old and the increase in NEET UG applications is only a testament to that fact. According to NTA, the rise of NEET UG applicants is around 23% when compared to the number of applicants 4 years ago.

The biggest increase in the number of applicants can be attributed to CUET UG which has become the go-to All India Entrance Exam for all non-technical undergraduate courses. Students must sit for CUET UG in order to study BSc courses at top universities in India.

More and more women candidates are pushing the higher numbers in CUET Applications. As compared to 2022, there has been an increase of 50% when it comes to women candidates. Men constituted only 34% of this growth numbers.

University Grants Commission Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar stated that the number of students from ST, SC, OBC and EWS candidates has also increased considerably. The growing number of ST candidates rose by 61.5% and for SC candidates the increase is 35.5%. The number of OBC candidates rose by 45.2 % and EWS candidates by 20.%.

JEE Main is another exam that attracts a huge number of candidates. Around 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main exam. JEE Main is the All India Entrance Exam for admission to BTech courses in India. The gender ratio is heavily in favor of male candidates with almost 70%. Male students are generally more interested in pursuing engineering than other genders but this is changing rapidly. According to AICTE, the number of females enrolled increased by 18,027 in 2022 for undergraduate Engineering and Technology courses.

Importance of the National Testing Agency

Established in 2017, the NTA or National Testing Agency is responsible for conducting All India Entrance Exams like JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and others. The agency is credited with conducting multiple entrance exams with more than 10 Lakh candidates each throughout the country.

The NTA is formed by a team of researchers, experts, assessed developers and educational administrators. Their aim is to enhance the learning experience in classrooms through scientific and rightly delivered assessments.

The NTA partners with various educational institutions to conduct these All India Entrance Exams. They make sure that the academic routine of that particular institution is not hampered. Another very important factor that the NTA keeps in mind is that adequate infrastructure must be put in place for an All India Entrance Exam with a huge number of candidates to take place.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”