Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park Hotel is excited to announce the 34th anniversary of Dakshin

April 13, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park Hotel is excited to announce the 34th anniversary of its fine-dining South Indian restaurant, Dakshin, with the launch of a month-long culinary journey through time. From the 3rd to the 30th of April, Dakshin will feature a special menu that will present diners with a feast that is representative of the rich culinary heritage of Southern India with its handcrafted thali from different regions each week.

As we celebrate Dakshin’s 34th anniversary , we invite you to come and dine with us, and discover the cuisines of Southern India. Our handcrafted thalis will feature dishes that represent the different regions of Andhra & Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.

This month-long expedition of flavours commences with week one showcasing the flavours of Andhra & Telangana, with the highlight being the Nellore Mamsam Biryani. This dish is a spicy, aromatic biryani made with tender mutton that has been slowly cooked to perfection, and flavored with a blend of fragrant spices. It is accompanied by Tomato Pappu, a comforting lentil stew that is flavored with tangy tomatoes and tempered with aromatic spices.

The second week rolls in by celebrating the cuisine of Kerala, with the Angamaly Manga curry taking Centre stage. This curry is a tangy and spicy preparation made with ripe mangoes, coconut milk, and a blend of spices. There is no representation of Malayalam food without Thalassery Kozhi Biryani, a fragrant and flavorful biryani that is cooked with succulent chicken, aromatic spices, and fragrant rice, topped with toasty roasted cashews. The Kumarakom Meen Curry is another highlight of the week, featuring fish that is simmered in a spicy and tangy coconut gravy, and served with steaming hot rice.

Week three will transport you to the verdant hills of Coorg, with the Coorg Mutton Masala being presented with a bang to represent the favourite dish of many people in Bangalore. This dish is a spicy and flavorful preparation made with succulent mutton that has been slow cooked to perfection, and flavored with a blend of fragrant spices. It is best enjoyed with steaming hot rice or buttery naan bread.

Finally, in the fourth week, we will showcase the cuisine of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry with one of the most prominent mains on the menu being the iconic Vathal Kozhambu. This tangy and spicy curry is made with a variety of sun-dried vegetables, tamarind, and a blend of spices. It is best enjoyed with steaming hot rice and a dollop of ghee.

At Dakshin , we believe that dining is not just about the food, but also the experience. Our restaurant is designed to provide our guests with a truly luxurious and intimate dining experience. From the elegant decor to the personalized service, everything at Dakshin is designed to make our guests feel special. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, you are certainly going to enjoy this feast that we have planned.

For those with a sweet tooth, the array of delectable desserts that are a part of these weekly menus are the perfect end to any meal. The famous Tirunelveli Halwa from Tamil Nadu is a must-try. This melt-in-your-mouth halwa is made from wheat, sugar, and ghee, and has a rich, nutty flavour that is sure to delight your taste buds. The Pal Payasam from Kerala is another popular dessert that is made from rice, milk, and sugar and is flavored with cardamom and saffron.

Let’s not miss out on the opportunity to make you droll over the starters that are a part of these menus, as well. The Telangana Lamb Chops from Andhra are a popular choice for meat lovers and are cooked to perfection with a blend of fragrant spices. The Malabar Fish Fry from Kerala is unmissable, featuring succulent pieces of fish that are marinated in a blend of spices and shallow-fried until crispy and golden. And of course, how could we not include the Podi Idly from Tamil Nadu which is a delicious vegetarian option that features soft and fluffy idlis that are coated in a spicy and flavorful blend of chutney powder?

While this is just the most minute sneak peek into the richness and diversity of flavour that our specially curated thalis aim to bring you, you would have to drop by and try it yourself to truly experience every flavour right from the starters to the desserts. Throughout the month, our guests can look forward to savoring the scintillating flavours of Southern India, while also learning about the unique culinary traditions and techniques that make these dishes so special.

Speaking about the anniversary, the General Manager Anand Nair of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park Hotel, said, “We are thrilled to be celebrating the 34th anniversary of Dakshin, and we wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Our culinary journey through time event is a celebration of the rich and diverse cuisine of Southern India, and we hope that our guests will join us as we explore the flavours and traditions of this vibrant region.”

The Dakshin experience has always been one of sensory delight and culinary excellence, and our 34th-anniversary celebrations promise to be no different. Come and dine with us, and discover the flavours of Southern India!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”