COVID-19: The great global divide

As countries work to vaccinate their populations in their fight against the pandemic, there is an emerging fault line in the way nations address their priorities

While the fact that money cannot buy everything might be true, it is equally true, the lack of it does deprive us of a few priceless things. This has become even more evident since the beginning of this year when the rush for the COVID-19 vaccination began. With some countries acquiring as many as five does per person under the pretext of ‘vaccine nationalism’, there is a serious shortage of vaccines in the poorer countries. The developing and least developed countries are being left behind in the race to fight against the virus that brought the world to its knees.

Amidst this distress, China’s vaccine diplomacy comes with terms and conditions that countries are forced to comply with. China is selling its vaccine to fill the gap created by the West and increase its foothold to create its 5G infrastructure, roads, bridges under BRI. For some, times of distress have become an opportunity to maximise profits and interests. The gap is widening in the world between have and have nots.

Rakesh Verma, Top Unacademy Educator

The economic, social, health, and moral crisis caused by COVID-19 is likely to worsen in the post-COVID world. The tall claims of enhancing security, safety, trust, transparency as global public good by the superpowers seems to have taken a back seat on the global platform. Even the serious event of watching Arctic glaciers melting in front of us, is seen as an opportunity by the rich countries to increase their footprints to explore the natural resources rather than to avert global warming. The race to acquire more and more is causing irreparable damage to humanity.

Last year, extreme poverty rose to 1 billion people and 25% of those living under multidimensional poverty (who were not undernourished) became undernourished. While we are entering into an age where machines will work for us and humans will rest, there are still countries like South Sudan which depend on the barter system to survive. The advancement in science and technology, which ideally should have benefitted the vulnerable is unfortunately making more and more people vulnerable in the international arena. The global hunt to dig as deep as possible, reach as far as possible, exploit as much as possible is creating the Great Global Divide.

During the global lockdown, while some were able to continue their work, studies, play, and healthcare online, there were billions who struggled to meet their basic needs thanks to the digital divide. Ten million children will never be able to return to schools; one million women will never be able to return to work; and undoubtedly data of many more lives goes unreported. Efforts spanning 25 years to reduce poverty have been jeopardized by one pandemic.

If we are to rise together and do our bit to save our planet, there is a higher need for morals and ethics in the way we shape our policies hereon.

