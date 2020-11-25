Covid-19 a mixed blessing for Indian Capitalism?

25 November 2020 17:14 IST

The pandemic has claimed thousands of jobs and lives. As we step into Unlock 5, we look at the possible repercussions on our economy

As India crosses the 9 million mark in terms of Covid cases and news of a second and third wave swirl amidst Unlock 5, there are hopes of a vaccine being made available soon. However, the months and months of lockdown and economic slowdown have taken their toll on the economy, spurring the Government to press into action a strategy which will help the country bounce back. What remains to be seen though is what this pandemic means for Indian capitalism.

What is Capitalism?

Capitalism is an economic system where the market determines prices, production, and economic activities. Here, the role of the Government is confined to the maintenance of law and order, and enforcement of contracts. The pandemic, this year, has therefore created the following new opportunities and challenges for Indian capitalism.

New Challenges for Indian capitalism:

Capitalism thrives on consumerism. But, now firms will have to allot a very large marketing budget to revive the demand, especially in the areas of automobile, fashion, hospitality, malls, and multiplexes. Capitalism needs State-minimalism. But, on October 1, the Government of Gujarat ordered all private schools to reduce their fees by 25% due to the rising anger among parents, whose income has fallen during the Corona lockdown. Thus, State intervention in price determination may become more frequent, even in the 'pro-business' states. Corona has caused a large revenue shortfall, forcing tax authorities to send notices for even very small amounts. The harassment of small businessmen may become more frequent in the coming days. If we consider startup entrepreneurs as 'young capitalists', then those in sectors other than pharmaceuticals, precious metals, passive entertainment, e-learning, fin-tech, and grocery delivery may struggle for survival and growth.

New Opportunities for Indian capitalism:

Entrepreneurs may be able to purchase public sector enterprises, mining and spectrum rights at a much cheaper price, because the government, being desperate for funds, will engage in disinvestment and auctions like a fire-sale. Entrepreneurs may be able to get public land allotted at a very nominal or token price to build new factories, because the governments at Union and State, will be under tremendous public pressure to create jobs quickly. It might be possible to hire workers at very low wages, given their desperation for jobs. Although, if wages remain suppressed, demand too will fall taking the economy towards a deflationary spiral. It might be possible to negotiate easier loan-restructuring deals with lenders under the pretext of force-majeure. American companies will outsource some of the manufacturing to India, particularly for the network goods given the supply chain disruptions in China. There might be a temporary opportunity for profiteering in the mask, sanitizer, and essential commodities sector. There is also a permanent opportunity for raising prices of goods and services by adding fancy-marketing tags like 'safe', 'sanitized', 'anti-bacterial', and 'germs-free'.

Keeping in mind these scenarios, it might be safe to say that the coronavirus pandemic is a mixed blessing for Indian capitalism. What will, however, help is to align the interest of capitalism with that of welfare; which is the need of the hour.