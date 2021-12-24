Counting Superior Career Performance @ ISB&M

Counting superior career performances is hallmark of International School of Business & Media ( ISB&M ). At ISB&M, we benchmark our education process and curriculum with the best in the world. We are objective focused and recognize aspirations & needs of our students for rewarding and big future. We expect our students to work with the best employers across the globe such as Google, Apple, Amazon, E&Y, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Deloitte, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, TATA Group, Reliance in USA, Europe, Australia, Canada, Middle East and in India. Our students, therefore, must at grow to be at a competitive benchmark of A team, not B team. We prepare them to excel professionally and socialize in a global environment. Established in the year 2000. The Institute has managed to be amongst the top 2% B-Schools in India in terms of Education & Career Building within a span of 22 years, with Campuses in Pune, Kolkata & Bangalore.

ISB&M group is founded and led by Dr. Pramod Kumar, Ph. D IIT Bombay, and formerly with IIM-A, XLRI, SIBM Pune. Consultant to over 80 companies worldwide. We attract best of the faculty with commendable academic credentials and experience from top Institutes such as IIMS, XLRI, SP Jain, FMS, NMIMS and top Organizations.

As Preached & promulgated by Dr. Kumar

Always look for and follow the best practices and standards.

Maintain national and global character and also egalitarian & friendly culture.

Create a rewarding sense of belongingness for mutual growth.

ISB&M offers 2 years full time Career – Oriented dual specialization PGDM programme, approved by AICTE in Marketing, Finance, HR, IRM SCOM ( only for Engineers), Media & Communication & Business Analytics

ISB&M learning programme is driven by high quality faculty & who have been associated with top B-Schools of India through their education and past work experience.

ISB&M continuously innovates on teaching & learning process with Guided Self- Study (GSS), new format of performance feedback etc. Students are encouraged to develop self-learning orientation. GSS, while common among top American & European institutions, is new unique feature of ISB&M learning programme. This promotes study of what you may like to learn

Ongoing Campus Placement 2021-22

Excitement of salaries with CTC of 15lacs, 14 lacs, 13 lacs and much more going up to 18 & over 20 lacs, students create a highly energetic and euphoric environment. Joy of joining teams of big corporates lifts their self-esteem and expectation from both themselves & ISB&M.- like TresVista, Hewlett-Packard, Ergode Inc Sutherland Global, Trinamix, FIS, Schneider Electric, Avata, British Telecom (BT), The Adecco Group, Deloitte Taxation, Deloitte Consulting, Korn Ferry, APTIV, PwC, GEP Worldwide, Wipro Signify (Philips Lighting), AstraZeneca, Trident Group, TCS, Dun & Bradstreet and awaiting many more…

ISB&M has consistently achieved outstanding campus placements since its inception and the recent final placement has been remarkably admirable with expectations of 10 to 11 lacs CTC as an average.

While no. of companies scheduled to visit were over 95, our top 20% (approx...) batch got placed with an average package of 14.63 lacs CTC and the expected highest being 18 Lacs.

Students were offered profiles in domains like Marketing & BD, Consulting, Finance, Operations, IT & Analytics and General Management.

ISB&M Alumni all across the Globe in Leadership Role – With great careers, over 9500 Alumni are working with top Indian & MNCs in senior position like Director- HR, Sr. Vice President, Vice President, and Director Marketing, Supply Chain etc. APAC and Head Offices across the world. ISB&M alumni who play key role in Final Recruitment. ISB&M Alumni work with 80% world’s top 20 most preferred MBA employers e.g Google, Apple, Amazon, E&Y, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Deloitte, JP Morgan, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, IBM etc.

Learning with Objective:

Build professional capabilities to serve value & resourceful life

Be informed over issues & research to build your conceptual and information capabilities.

to build your conceptual and information capabilities. Develop intellectual and professional competence through intellectually engaging processes

through intellectually engaging processes Communication & Articulation- Overcome your hesitation & express your thoughts.

Overcome your hesitation & express your thoughts. Action Orientation learning programme

Personal proficiency development through workshops, adventure sports, debates & business strategy plans.

Awards & Distinctions

Ranked 8 Position in top Private Business Schools in India by Times B- School Survey, 2021

Ranked 2nd Position in B-School Rankings in Pune by MBAUniverse.Com Survey, 2021

Best Education Brand Business School of the year” by Economic Times

