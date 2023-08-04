Constipation in children - all you need to know

August 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Constipation can be identified by the presence of either difficulty associated with passing stools like abdominal pain, passage of hard stools and or decreased frequency of passing stools. It is an easily treatable medical condition but if untreated symptoms can be distressing for the child and the family, it can affect daily routine, school attendance and quality of life and can also lead to complications.

Why does it happen ?

Majority of children develop constipation due to lifestyle changes and this is called functional or habitual constipation. It happens due to unhealthy dietary habits, inadequate fluid intake, lack of toilet routine, intercurrent infections, certain medications or following stressful events. Children sometimes postpone going to the toilet with excuses like being busy with schoolwork, being engrossed in video games, TV or mobile or not liking the school toilets. Early aggressive toilet training when the child is not ready can also lead to constipation. Sedentary lifestyle and less physical exercise also contributes to the problem. Some children start having constipation in the first year of life after complementary feeds are introduced. Less than 5% of children with constipation have an underlying medical or surgical problem.

How do I know my child is constipated ?

Children can have any one or a combination of symptoms like infrequent passage of stool, difficulty and or straining to pass stool, stools are hard and pebble-like or large lumps, having drops or streaks of blood in stool, fear of using toilets and children refusing to sit in the potty or toilet. Some young children stand cross-legged or hide in the corner of the room, behind curtains which indicate they are trying to control the passage of stool due to the pain. They can have incontinence which means leakage of small quantity of liquid stool in the undergarments. They may complain of abdominal pain before or after passing stool, feel quite nauseous and suffer from poor appetite. They can have gaseous abdominal distention (bloating) and pass a lot of offensive smelling gas. Repeated urinary tract infections, frequent passage of urine, bed wetting or difficulty in passing urine (urinary retention) can be complications of severe constipation.

How can Parents help them ?

Children with constipation should consume foods rich in fibre like vegetables, fruits, whole grain cereals and legumes. They should avoid junk foods. Less fluid intake due to change in weather conditions and some children habitually refusing water should be addressed. Establishing a regular toilet routine where the child sits in the toilet for 5-10 minutes atleast once a day is very important. Encouraging normal physical activity will also help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Please encourage your child to develop these good habits. Administering medications as advised by the Doctor is mandatory.

When should I see a doctor ?

Constipation is an easily treatable medical condition and should not be ignored!!

If your child has symptoms of constipation as mentioned above, is straining or crying while passing stools please seek a Doctor’s help. The Doctor will assess the child and guide you appropriately regarding the need for laxative medications. The concept of waiting for the symptoms to improve on their own or with only dietary changes is not correct. Longer the problem is left unaddressed more is the distress for the child and the family hence please seek medical help early.

Will my child become dependant on laxatives ?

Most often Parents have this concern. Children do not become dependant on laxatives. Duration of treatment with laxatives is quite variable; many children have had this problem for several months before they start treatment and they will need medications for few weeks or months. This will be effectively guided by the treating doctor.

Why does my child have symptoms despite taking medications ?

Commonest cause for failure of treatment is poor compliance to treatment, inadequate dose of medicines or inadequate duration of treatment. Laxatives should not be stopped prematurely before the underlying contributory factors have been corrected. With appropriate and timely treatment constipation can be easily and effectively managed!

Dr. LAVENYA R P MBBS, MD in Pediatrics, MRCPCH, Clinical Fellowship in Paediatric Hepatology and Gastroenterology

Consultant - Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.