Conquering Power Cuts: Livguard Inverter and Inverter Batteries, the Ultimate Smart Solution

While India may have economically progressed by leaps and bounds, there are still concerns around power cuts. Any interruption in electricity supply doesn’t just cause roadblocks in day-to-day functioning of households, it also holds back the country’s development and impacts businesses. That’s exactly why having a reliable power backup system is paramount.

One of the most common ways to deal with power cuts is through inverters. These power partners do not just provide uninterrupted power supply; they also help protect appliances and electronics as a consequence of electricity outages.

But with multiple options available today, what should one zero in on? A credible solution like Livguard Inverter and Inverter Batteries is your best bet. They offer smart and strong features for consistent power supply in homes and large establishments.

Let’s delve deeper to understand how Livguard’s advanced technology, robust research, and exceptional warranty make them the go-to choice for long-lasting power solutions.

Power solutions like no other

There are several reasons why Livguard’s repertoire of power solutions are unmatched:

● A long-lasting legacy: Livguard has been around for more than 9 years and has become the fastest growing energy storage solutions brand in just this time. Today, it offers inverters and inverter batteries as well as other smart energy products. Their legacy has been strong not just in India but also in countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Afghanistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

● Uninterrupted power supply: Livguard’s inverters are ideal for power needs for your home and high-capacity establishments. These reliable power solutions ensure smooth and relentless power backup for essential and sensitive appliances like computers, laptops, refrigerators and ovens. This helps to maintain the longevity of appliances.

● Smart charging technology: Livguard’s inverters offer an AI charging option that reads the battery’s charging voltage, backup and charge percentage and charges according to the battery needs. It also prevents overcharging, prolonging the battery’s life and providing power exactly when you need it.

● Noiseless operation: Thanks to the advanced sine wave technology, there is lower transmission loss that ensures uninterrupted power supply and noiseless operation. Why so? Since these inverters modulate the inverter voltages according to the connected appliance, the adjustments are quieter. That means you don’t have to bear the loud noise and whirring sound while you try to get a good night’s sleep.

Livguard, recently launched a digital film to promote their i-verter - range of sine wave inverters which provide noiseless performance, & enhance appliances’ life.

● SuperTUFF 3D Grid and Carbon Nanotube technology for batteries: The path-breaking SuperTUFF 3D Grid technology paired with a double-sided pasting, Livguard Inverter Batteries hold negative active material 20% longer that ensures extended backup and an extra-long battery life. Moreover, the plates are made of carbon nanotube including active carbon for longer backup and quick recharging.

● Dual-Sensor Thermal Protect: Livguard offers the industry’s first thermal sensor for transformers. This not only prevents the transformer from overheating but also ensures it doesn’t catch any fire.

● Incredible after-sales service: There’s no need to worry, since Livguard’s team of customer experts is just a call away. The leading energy storage solutions brand has a PAN-India presence with 40+ service centres, ensuring customer satisfaction at every step. They have provided quick resolutions and exemplary support to over 2 crore happy customers.

● Peace of mind: With Livguard inverters, customers can enjoy peace of mind with extensive warranty coverage of three years. On inverter batteries, the extended warranties goes up to 7 years, ensuring a lifelong power partnership.

Power in your hands

Livguard has always been the perfect partner for India and with their recent initiative, Power in your hands, they are providing citizens with tools to make informed choices based on their specific power needs. Livguard’s load calculator called the Power Planner , is one such tool which helps users find the perfect inverter and battery solutions to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

So, wait no more and get Livguard’s range of inverters and inverter batteries to ensure a breather from power outages!

