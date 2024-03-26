Common surgical problems in children

March 26, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

The ovary and testis in a child develop near the kidneys, and around the 7th-9th month, the testis moves from the abdomen and exits via a small hole known as the deep inguinal ring and comes down into the scrotum. The reason the testis come into the scrotum is to ensure their temperature is 1 degree below body temperature for optimal sperm production. This defect usually closes before the child is born. However, when it does not close, the child is at risk of developing a hernia.

A hernia is identified when the parents note a swelling in the groin when the child cries or strains, which may resolve spontaneously. The affected side may appear swollen compared to the opposite side, even when the child is sleeping. Sometimes, it may not reduce by itself, and the intestine may get stuck. When that happens, the child may have pain and cry. If the intestine does not go back for a long time, the blood flow to the intestine may get compromised and permanently damaged, requiring emergency surgery.

Unfortunately, a hernia cannot be prevented or treated by medicines. It is a structural defect of the body and can be corrected only by surgery. Small babies (newborns) are more at risk for the intestines getting stuck and need surgery as soon as possible.

Surgery involves closing the defect through which the intestines are exiting. The child will require general anesthesia. Once the child is asleep, a small cut is made in the groin, and the defect is identified and closed. The sutures (stitches) used are absorbable, i.e., they dissolve spontaneously. Once the child is awake after the procedure, the child can drink milk and have light food. The child is allowed to be as active as they want to be. There is no need to restrict food or activity.

The same surgery can also be done via a laparoscopic technique. This involves placing a tiny camera on the belly button. Two minor cuts are made on either side. The defect is identified and closed. The opposite side deep ring can also be visualized; if open, it can be closed at the same sitting. Children recover from the procedure quickly and can resume their normal activities immediately.

A hydrocoele is a condition when fluid accumulates around the testis. The reason for the fluid collection is the defect through which the testis comes from the abdomen into the scrotum, which does not completely close. It is a minor defect that allows fluid that lines the intestines to trickle out and collect around the testis. The parents may notice a swelling around the testis. This swelling does not entirely reduce even during rest. The parents may notice that the swelling may become softer in the morning and more tense at the end of the day. This minor defect has an excellent chance to resolve spontaneously by the age of 2 years. But if it is still persistent, surgery may be required.

Surgery for hydrocele is an open surgery, where a small cut is made in the groin. The defect is identified and closed, and the fluid is drained. The surgery is done under general anesthesia. The child is allowed to consume oral fluids after waking and is allowed to go home the same day. Your child can resume normal activities as soon as possible.

Hernia and hydrocoele are common problems in child that corrected easily when identified early. If you notice a swelling in the groin or scrotum in your child please consult a pediatric surgeon as soon as possible.

Dr. LAVANYA KANNAIYAN, MBBS, MS, MCH

Consultant - Pediatric Surgeon and Pediatric Urologist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”