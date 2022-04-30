The most common surgeries in children are circumcision, hernia /hydrocoele, surgery for undescended testis and correction of hypospadias.

Circumcision is a surgery where the penile foreskin is removed. This surgery is recommended only if the foreskin is tight and the child has repeated infections. In all newborn babies, the foreskin is attached to the penis. The skin naturally separates from the penis and retracts. In some children, the tip of the skin is tight, and urine accumulates between the two layers of the skin. And this can cause infections. A steroid ointment can help open up the foreskin. If it does not work, then surgery is recommended. The surgery is done by a daycare process (that is, the child is admitted on the morning of surgery and sent home by the end of the day). After the surgery, the child is recommended restricted activity for a week.

The second most common surgery done is for hernia or hydrocoele. A baby’s testicles develop in the abdomen and reach the scrotum around the 7th to 9th month. There is a small hole in the abdominal wall for the passage of the testis. This hole should close before the baby is are born. For about 1% of the normal population, the hole is open. This can lead to fluid accumulating around the testis or intestines coming out of the abdomen when the child cries. The treatment for this is surgery only. For a hernia, we can also do a laparoscopic procedure. For hydrocoele, we wait up to the age of 2 and if still persistent, then we consider surgery. The surgery is done under general Anaesthesia. The child usually stays overnight and is discharged the next day.

The next common surgery is for undescended testis (when the testis has not reached the scrotum). We observed until six months of age. If the testis still has not reached the scrotum by then, surgery is recommended. The reason we do surgery is

To prevent torsion ( twisting ) of the testis leading to permanent damage To preserve function ( damage to sperm forming cells is noticed after six months of age) To reduce the risk of testicular cancer when the child is older

The type of surgery depends upon the location of the testis. If the testis is still inside the abdomen, a laparoscopic surgery is recommended. If the testis is felt outside the abdomen, then we can do open surgery. The child will need general anaesthesia and mostly an overnight stay in the hospital. They can do their normal activities the next day after the surgery.

Hypospadias is a condition when the urinary passage is in an abnormal location on the penis. It may have bending of the penis along with twisting. This requires correction. It will require general anaesthesia. The earliest surgery can be done after six months of age. Some children may need the surgery in two stages with a 6-12 months gap between the stages. The child stays in the hospital for 1-3 days. There will be a tube for the passage of urine. The dressing will be changed every 2-3 days. The tube is removed after ten days. The child needs restricted activity for at least ten days after the surgery.

DR. LAVANYA KANNAIYAN

DR. LAVANYA KANNAIYAN, MS, MCH (Pediatric Surgery), Consultant - Pediatric Surgeon and Pediatric Urologist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills

The ideal time for planning surgeries is in summer vacation so that the child can have adequate rest and miss fewer school days. Especially when in-person schools have started after nearly two years.