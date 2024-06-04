Collegedunia’s Mega Career Carnival draws Record Attendance and Applause

Collegedunia, India’s leading education portal celebrates back-to-back success with their recent education fairs in Delhi and now in Bengaluru, attracting thousands of students and offering valuable educational resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company witnessed great success at their Mega Career Carnival, Delhi Chapter along with their 86+ exhibitors and a footfall of 8680 where 2990 students benefitted from the free psychometric tests arranged by the company.Collegedunia provided counselors at the event where 7000+ students took the counseling along with their parents and fellow students.

Despite organizing the Mega Career Carnival in Bengaluru for the first time, the event gathered 70+ exhibitors with a footfall of 3680 amongst which 2505 students took the free psychometric tests and 3240 took the counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the factors of Collegedunia’s success can also be attributed to the network that they have built and their careful shortlisting of exhibitors ensuring universities of different courses and streams.

The company partnered with universities around the country. Amity University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, SRM University, Sharda University, Jain University ICAI, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Footwear Design and Development Institute, CMR University, RV University, Woxen University, Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, Deakin University, Alliance University, D.Y.Patil, and many more joined hands with Collegedunia.

Collegedunia’s education fairs have now become India’s most celebrated by the universities and by the students as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the statements given by the university representatives at the event, they were able to promote their newly launched courses, they received thousands of applications and hundreds of on-spot admissions.

The students and their parents were excited about the fair. The multiple engagement activities for students like treasure hunts, Q&A sessions, quizzes, and speeches from education influencers & university dignitaries were the driving factors for the footfall at both the Mega Career Carnivals.

Few students shared their feedback on the education fair

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Rawat from Modern School shared, “ My friend suggested me this event. I took the psychometric test and was able to interact with multiple university representatives and understand their university and the courses offered which would take me 2-3 months to do by myself. I will recommend the event to be juniors.

Sheena Mehra, from Ashoka International, said “ I was initially very much confused about choosing the right career path and had very little understanding about the available options. The education fair solved a lot of my concerns and issues without any hassle that too for FREE.”

Mr.Sanjay Meena, Chief Business Officer of Collegedunia is confident that the company is all set to spread its roots all over the country and become the leading organization in providing the best career guidance and opportunities with the help of their esteemed partners that contribute to our vision of making India the best education hub of the world.

The consecutive success of these education fairs highlights Collegedunia’s dedication to enhancing educational opportunities and providing invaluable guidance to students across India.

Collegedunia’s team strives to host more Mega Career Carnival events at multiple locations across the country.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.