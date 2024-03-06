Collegedunia’s Career Carnival 2024: Unveiling Pathways to Success in India’s Premier Education Fair

March 06, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

About Collegedunia Career Carnival:

As India’s Largest Education Fair, the Collegedunia Career Carnival, transcends the conventional boundaries of an educational fair, offering students an enriching experience defining their futures.

Building on the success of last year’s event, Collegedunia is poised to create history once again, providing students with unparalleled guidance and a platform to explore diverse career options, all at zero cost.

The inaugural Mega Career Carnival in 2023, held on May 6th and 7th, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, marked a significant milestone by becoming India’s Largest Education Fair. Drawing a crowd of over 6500 students and featuring 75 universities and colleges, the fair presented students with a unique opportunity to delve into a myriad of career options.

The Education Fair ‘23 left an indelible mark, blending the excitement of an education fair with the promise of a brighter future. The fair maintained a personalized approach, ensuring that students made informed decisions to set them on the path to success. The event distributed scholarships totaling 100 crores, easing the financial burden for deserving students and fostering a culture of inclusive education. The success of the event based on the feedback received from students has encouraged the organizers to plan similar events in other student-centric geographies like Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

Speaking about the fair, Sahil Chalana, Founder & CEO of Collegedunia said, “Collegedunia consistently endeavors to assist students in making informed career choices by providing verified reviews from alumni. Encouraged by the positive feedback from both students and exhibiting institutes, Collegedunia is thrilled to announce the return of this annual event, promising a more enriching experience. Students and their families are invited to join us for an exciting day filled with learning, networking, and career exploration.”

Key Highlights of the career fair include scholarships worth 100 Crores, on-the-spot admissions, free one-on-one interactions with over 75 universities, free psychometric tests, free career guidance, zero entry fees, and sessions with motivational speakers.

Sanjay Meena, Business Head of Collegedunia added, “This year’s edition is set to be a comprehensive experience, featuring learning opportunities, career counseling, and post-examination entertainment. Collegedunia’s offerings at the education fair cater to the diverse needs and preferences of students, making it indeed difficult to resist attending such an event.”

Collegedunia Career Carnival 2024 is not merely an event; it’s an immersive experience designed to shape futures. It offers students an exclusive opportunity to interact with renowned universities, gain insights from industry leaders, and explore a myriad of educational possibilities.

Collegedunia Web Pvt Ltd. has successfully established itself as a leading educational portal, India’s largest student review platform, and an extensive search engine for students, parents, and education industry players who are seeking information on the higher education sector in India and abroad. Since 2014, Collegedunia has been committed to helping students and parents with authentic information on more than 25,000 colleges, 11000+ courses, 250+ exams segmented in streams like Management, Engineering, Medical, Arts and much more. At Collegedunia, we aim to help students make the right decision, hence offering 3,00,000+ bonafide College Reviews.

