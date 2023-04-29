Collegedunia & SP Jain Join Hands to Launch “Executive Programme in Business Analytics & Data Science” for Professionals

April 29, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

Collegedunia, a leading ed-tech platform, has partnered with SP Jain School of Global Management, to offer an innovative and industry-relevant course titled “Executive Programme in Business Analytics & Data Science”. The course is designed to provide the participants with a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends and techniques in the field of Business Analytics and Data Science. The course offers a holistic learning experience that spans over 9 months and comprises over 270+ hours of learning, including 152+ hours of live classes. The curriculum covers the latest trends and techniques, such as Data Analytics, Data Visualization, Statistical Analysis, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Management, and Business Strategy.

Business Analytics and Data Science are two dynamic and interconnected fields that make use of statistical and computational methods to derive insights and knowledge from data. As per a recent report by the World Economic Forum, data analysts and scientists are among the most sought-after roles across various industries. A report by IBM predicts a 30 percent growth in the field of Data Science and Business Analytics, with an estimated figure of 2,720,000 job listings in 2023 alone. This validates the increasing demand for professionals with data and analytics skills, making executive education in data science and analytics more crucial than ever.

This executive programme in Business Analytics and Data Science aims to provide executives with the skills necessary to leverage data to drive business outcomes. In the 9 months of its duration, the course covers the latest trends and techniques in the fields of data science and business analytics. With a hybrid mode that combines online learning and instructor-led live classes, the course provides participants with the flexibility to learn at their own pace while receiving guidance from experienced faculty. In addition to providing a solid foundation in business analytics and data science, the program also offers 100% job assurance and career support, to empower participants with essential skills, tools, and techniques to excel in their professional careers.

According to Sanjay Meena, Business Head at Collegedunia, “The demand for Business Analysts and Data Scientists has been on the rise in recent years, and the pandemic has accelerated this trend. With businesses increasingly relying on data-driven insights to inform their decision-making, there is a growing need for executives who are proficient in data science and analytics. Our program is designed to equip executives with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in this rapidly evolving field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Umesh Kothari, Program Director at the Executive Education Department at SP Jain School of Global Management, expressed their confidence in the program, saying, “As the world becomes more data-driven, there is an urgent need for executives to be able to manage and analyze data effectively. Our partnership with Collegedunia Learn aims to bridge this gap by offering a comprehensive executive education program in data science and analytics. We are confident that this program will equip executives with the skills necessary to succeed in their roles and drive business outcomes.”

Sahil Chalana, Founder & CEO of Collegedunia, stated, “We are delighted to partner with SP Jain School of Global Management, which has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality executive education programs. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in online learning with SP Jain’s academic excellence and industry connections, providing participants with a unique learning experience.”

Key highlights of the Executive Programme in Business Analytics and Data Science

The Executive Programme in Business Analytics and Data Science is an intensive program for professionals seeking to enhance their data analytics skills. It offers over 270 hours of learning, including 152+ hours of live classes. Participants gain hands-on experience with various analytical and programming tools, such as Python, MySQL, Tableau, Excel, Power BI, Numpy, Pandas, Jupyter, Anaconda, Matplotlib & Seaborn. The program includes industry readiness assessments, personalized coaching, and industry-specific case studies. It also provides an offline immersion program for networking with industry leaders. Participants have access to career services, including job boards and personalized mentorship.

The aspirants can apply for the program at the Application Link .

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”