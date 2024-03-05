March 05, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Collegedunia, India’s leading educational platform, successfully organized Study Abroad Expo’24 on February 18. Held at The Park Hotel in Hyderabad, this event witnessed a turnout of over 2000 enthusiastic students eager to explore global education opportunities. The event was organized in partnership with ETS, TOEFL & GRE in an effort to make international education accessible to all.

Collegedunia Study Abroad Expo 2024 not only drew attendees from Hyderabad but also attracted students from neighbouring cities such as Warangal, Guntur, and Sikandrabad.

One of the highlights of the expo was Collegedunia’s unique offering – a Visa fee waiver worth USD 350. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Collegedunia bears the visa application fees for students, providing financial relief and helping them pursue their dreams of studying abroad.

With more than 50 reputed international universities participating in the Collegedunia Study Abroad Expo’24, students had the opportunity to explore a wide range of academic programs and make informed decisions about their future. The event provided a platform for aspiring students to interact directly with university representatives, gaining insights into admission procedures, scholarships, and other vital information.

Sahil Chalana, the Founder and CEO of Collegedunia, says, “We are delighted to host the Study Abroad Expo in India, offering students and universities an outstanding platform for connection. The Expo’24 marks another significant step in our unwavering commitment to making international education accessible for all aspiring scholars. It was gratifying to witness students engage passionately with representatives from renowned institutions, paving the way for informed decisions about their academic pursuits. Collegedunia remains dedicated to empowering students with the right information and resources to shape their academic and professional journeys.”

The impact of the Collegedunia Study Abroad Expo 2024 extended beyond the venue, with prominent media outlets like Radio Mirchi, 93.5 Big FM, and regional newspapers covering the event. This widespread coverage not only brought attention to the expo but also highlighted the growing importance of international education in India.

The significant contributions from key sponsors were integral to the overall success of Expo’24:

Reeudo facilitated seamless financial transactions for students, ensuring a hassle-free process for remittances related to tuition fees and other expenses. Student Accommodation Partner - IQ Student Accommodation: Addressing one of the critical aspects of studying abroad, IQ Student Accommodation provided valuable insights into safe and comfortable living spaces for students in the UK.

Collegedunia Study Abroad Expo 2024 has successfully contributed to the journey of over 2000 students towards achieving their dreams of international education. By making studying abroad more affordable, accessible, and informative, Collegedunia continues to be a pioneer in shaping the future of aspiring students across India.

For those who couldn’t catch the last opportunity, Collegedunia is presenting another Study Abroad Expo 2024 on March 17th at the Park Hotel, Hyderabad. Ensure you secure your spot by registering now. Click here to register and make the most of this valuable opportunity.

About Collegedunia:

Collegedunia is India’s largest education portal, providing comprehensive information about colleges, courses, exams, and more. With a mission to make education accessible to all, Collegedunia strives to empower students with the right information and resources to make informed decisions about their academic and professional journeys.

