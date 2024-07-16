Collegedunia honored with the Academy Entrepreneurship Excellence Award at World Youth Skills Day

New Delhi, July 15, 2024 — Collegedunia is elated to announce its distinguished achievement of winning the “Academy Entrepreneurship Excellence Award” bestowed by the World Academy of Higher Education and Development (World-AHEAD), organized Jointly with the National Institute of Skilling. The prestigious accolade was presented by Prof. P.B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Amity University-Gurgaon, along with eminent dignitaries Prof. Sitharam T.G., Chairman of AICTE, and Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, at the World Youth Skills Day celebration held at the India International Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognizing the vital role of youth in nation-building and accelerating economic growth towards sustainable development, the event underscored the importance of fostering peace and harmony globally. Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NAAC and NBA, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest at the Round Table on “Skilling Youth for Viksit Bharat@2047.” Distinguished Guests of Honour included Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU, and Er. Pradeep Chaturvedi, Chairman (Delhi section) of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (IANE).

Prof. P.R. Trivedi, Executive Chairman of World-AHEAD and Founder of the National Institute of Skilling (NIS) and the Indian Institute of Ecology and Environment (IIEE), was also present, along with several Vice Chancellors, Principals of Colleges of Delhi University, Principals of Schools of Delhi, and celebrated young entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Academy of Higher Education and Development (World-AHEAD) is a global body of professionals from academia and industry, dedicated to catalyzing excellence in higher education and development. With a focus on equity, inclusivity, and sustainability, World-AHEAD aims to empower individuals, institutions, and communities through cutting-edge research, innovative teaching methodologies, youth skilling initiatives, and impactful outreach programs. The organization is committed to fostering lifelong learning, nurturing agile skill sets, promoting critical inquiry, and encouraging social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

The Celebration of World Youth Skills Day 2024 was also marked by recognition of outstanding young entrepreneurs who dared to make a great difference to the world community and by their eminence, both at the individual and organizational levels, made Mother India proud. Such highly successful young entrepreneurs of eminence were awarded Academy Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards by our luminaries present on the occasion.

Mr. Sanjay Meena, Chief Business Officer of Collegedunia, stated, “At Collegedunia, we believe equipping youth with the right skills is essential for national growth. This award affirms our commitment and motivates us to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Collegedunia’s recognition at this esteemed event underscores its dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and excellence in higher education, setting a benchmark for future educational initiatives. This commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit is central to Collegedunia’s mission of driving a progressive and self-reliant India.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.