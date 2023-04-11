Collegedunia Education Fair 2023 6th & 7th May: Get 1:1 Counselling, On-Spot Offer Letters & Scholarships from 75+ Colleges

April 11, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Collegedunia is set to organize a two-day mega-educational exhibition - Collegedunia Career Carnival 2023 - on May 6 & 7, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. This event aims to provide an excellent opportunity for students to explore their options and take a step toward finding the right college. With over 75 renowned institutes participating, the event is expected to be a one-stop-shop for students to interact directly with educational experts and gain insights into different colleges, courses, and career prospects.

In the post-pandemic world, students face many challenges in choosing the right career path like a lack of reliable information, ignorance about new and emerging courses, etc. The Career Carnival 2023 aims to bridge the information gap and guide students and their parents by linking students, parents, and career selection opportunities.

According to Mr. Sanjay Meena, the Business Head of Collegedunia, “The career carnival aims to enlighten students in grade 12 and graduation about both standard and novel career alternatives. Lack of information on career prospects leads to missing out on life-changing opportunities, and that’s where exhibitions like the Collegedunia Career Carnival come in handy.”

The Eduation Fair will help students connect with the institutions to understand the courses offered, fee structures, placements, rankings, and other essential aspects. With the help of career counseling experts, students can evaluate the various courses and institutions and make informed career decisions. The students can also register for a free Psychometric Test, which will help them get a comprehensive career assessment report.

The event has garnered support from many other educational experts and industry leaders. Manoj Madhavan Kutty, Director of Admissions & Outreach at SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat, Haryana, states, “Higher-Ed aspirants are spoilt by choices. In this infodemic era, solely relying on digital content could lead to an unfavorable outcome. Collegedunia’s Career Carnival will help students to arrive at a well-informed and confident decision through face-to-face counseling and expert career guidance.”

Dr. Smita Jadhav, Trustee & Executive Director of Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society, Pune, mentioned, “This carnival will be the first milestone to carve a path for your jubilant academic career ahead.”

The President of the ICSI, CS Manish Gupta, praised Collegedunia’s efforts in organizing the Career Carnival, stating, “The future of any nation lies in the youth – the next generation and more importantly in their education. As Company Secretaries and Governance Professionals, we have always felt great pride in playing our role in nation-building by strengthening the governance frameworks of the entire corporate sector. This pride also stems from the trust placed in our well-thought-out and comprehensive curriculum. But besides that, ample opportunities should become available to the students to pick the right path, goal, and destination. In this regard, the initiative of Collegedunia of organizing this Mega Career Carnival ’23 is indeed quite commendable.”

Kunwar Nishant Singh, Managing Trustee World College of Technology & Management (WCTM), Gurugram, adds, “Our latest technologies and world-class infrastructure courses are creating professionals for the future. The Collegedunia exhibition fair will be a great place for students to meet our counselors who will help them realize their true potential.”

Rohit Rana, Vice Chairman of St. Andrews Institute of Technology & Management, also added, “The Carnival would be an excellent event for the students to gather information about higher education, get career guidance, network with leaders of the education industry, and explore many other opportunities.”

The career carnival is going to be an excellent platform for students to interact with educational experts and gain valuable insights into various career options. The fair will also give students unique networking opportunities and a chance to engage in meaningful conversations with college representatives. Over 5000 students are already expected to participate in the Collegedunia Career Carnival ‘23. To attend the event, students need to register at collegeduniacarnival.com.

