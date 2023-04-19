Collegedunia appoints former Verse Innovation Business Head Inbarajan P to head its Agency Wing MobiSaturn

April 19, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

NEW DELHI, April 19, 2023 – Collegedunia, India’s leading education portal, has announced the appointment of Inbarajan P as the Head of Business of MobiSaturn Agency vertical. Inbarajan brings with him over 2.5 decades of experience in the industry, including over 1.5 years in consumer tech. He has previously worked with Info Edge India Limited (naukri.com, 99acres.com, shiksha.com, jeevansathi.com) and Verse Innovation (Dailyhunt/Josh/Publicvibe).

In his new role, Inbarajan will be responsible for driving the growth of Collegedunia’s Agency vertical, MobiSaturn, which provides digital marketing solutions to educational institutions across India. His extensive experience in the industry and expertise in consumer tech will play a critical role in delivering innovative and effective solutions to Collegedunia’s clients. Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Meena, Business Head of Collegedunia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Inbarajan to Collegedunia. His wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable to our MobiSaturn Agency vertical, and we are confident that he will lead it to new heights. We look forward to working with him and leveraging his knowledge to deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

Inbarajan P expressed his excitement on joining Collegedunia, stating, “I am thrilled to be a part of Collegedunia, a leading player in the education industry. I am eager to work with the team and drive the growth of the MobiSaturn Agency vertical. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to deliver effective digital marketing solutions to our clients.”

About Collegedunia

Collegedunia is a leading education search portal in India, offering comprehensive information on higher education institutions, courses, entrance exams, scholarships, and more. With an extensive database and cutting-edge technology, Collegedunia helps millions of students make informed decisions about their education and career paths. Visit www.collegedunia.com to learn more.

About MobiSaturn

MobiSaturn is the agency vertical of Collegedunia, providing innovative marketing solutions and strategies to education institutions and businesses across India. Leveraging the expertise and resources of Collegedunia, MobiSaturn delivers best value and results for its clients through data-driven insights, customized strategies, and unparalleled execution.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”