CMR Shopping Mall inches closer to 40 branches with new stores in Machilipatnam and Gudivada

One of the most celebrated fashion brands in the Telugu states, CMR Shopping Mall is set to open two world-class stores at Machilipatnam and Gudivada this November. These will be the 37th and 38th branches to be opened by the brand, sealing its lead in the retail sector of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While the Machilipatnam store will throw its doors open on 20th November, the inauguration of the Gudivada store will take place on 27th November. Both these events promise to be an extraordinary experience in shopping, catering to the needs of local communities by offering high-order fashion and lifestyle products.

The grand launch will be added with more glams by the presence of Tollywood actress Payal Rajput and the latest sensation from the films Ka and Aay, Nayan Sarika. Their presence is bound to attract large crowds, reflecting the excitement surrounding CMR’s commitment to delivering modern retail experiences. The latest store in Machilipatnam is located near the Bus Stop in Revenue Ward, Englishpalem.

These upcoming showrooms join the bandwagon of the recent successful launches in Anantapur , Nizamabad , and Medchal. This highlights the ambitious plans of Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana, Founder and Chairman of CMR Textiles and Jewellers Pvt Ltd., to ensure affordable and quality fashion reaches every household in the region.

Recently, CMR Shopping Mall had just concluded its Dasara and Diwali festive sale, which received an overwhelming response, reinforcing its brand reputation for a customer-centric approach. With new launches, CMR continuously redefines shopping standards by blending tradition with modernity for its customers. These new facilities will house a wide array of products ranging from the latest in fashion.

For generations, the name CMR Shopping Mall has been synonymous with quality and commitment. These to-be-opened outlets in Machilipatnam and Gudivada will join this rich heritage to emerge as the ultimate destinations for people seeking a world-class shopping experience.

