CMR Shopping Mall expands footprint in Telangana

CMR Shopping Mall, a reputed and renowned clothing destination in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, is rapidly growing in Telangana. With the upcoming launch of a world-class shopping facility in Nizamabad on 27th September, the brand is set to emphasise its strong hold in the culturally rich state. Boasting a wide range of fashion, lifestyle, and household products on offer at competitive prices, CMR Shopping Mall is continuously scaling up its presence in Telangana.

Already a strong contender in the retail sector with 34 branches across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, CMR Shopping Mall marked another stride in Telangana where it has opened 11 stores to date. Its latest store was inaugurated on 27th September in Medchal. The pace of CMR’‘s expansion testifies to its commitment towards making a mark in Telangana and satisfying customers with its diversified offerings.

Currently, CMR Shopping Mall’s branches in Telangana are in Uppal, BHEL, Hayathnagar, Shadnagar, Kothagudem, Hanamakonda, Miriyalaguda, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, and Medchal. Each store opening draws the well-renowned brand closer to customers with its special blend of fashion, home décor, and other retail products, especially during festival seasons.

The festive season just got better with CMR Shopping Mall launching its Biggest Festive Dhamaka sale at 10 of its 12 branches across Telangana, ahead of major festivals like Dasara, Diwali, and Bathukamma. This sale attracts people with attractive discounts across categories, encouraging them to upgrade their wardrobes and homes in preparation for the upcoming celebrations. Further, the festive sale provides shoppers with an opportunity to win exciting gifts with hourly, weekly, and bumper lucky draws.

The festive sale has already gained a buzz among customers and is helping CMR Shopping Mall gain even more attention from shoppers in Telangana. The upcoming store in Nizamabad will further reinforce its reputation as a trusted shopping destination. With value for money and variety, CMR Shopping Mall has established itself as a crowd favourite in Telangana’s retailing arena. While the brand is expanding, it stays committed to reaching out to the locals with a memorable and satisfying shopping experience.

