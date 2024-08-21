CMR: A four-decade legacy in the retail realm of textiles

In the ever-evolving fashion landscape, few names resonate with as much consistency and quality as CMR Shopping Mall. From its humble beginnings, CMR Textiles and Jewellers Pvt Ltd has carved out a niche as a destination for shoppers in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The brand’s meteoric rise from a single store to a sprawling network of 32 locations is a testament to the vision and dedication of its founders and leaders. This growth has not only mirrored the changing trends and consumer preferences but has also shaped the retail industry in the region.

The Visionary Founder: Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana

Born into a family rooted in the weaving community, Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana’s entrepreneurial journey began with humble beginnings. Starting as a cashier, he gradually ascended to become a formidable businessman and the driving force behind CMR Textiles and Jewellers Pvt Ltd. Drawing inspiration from the modern, centralised shopping malls he encountered in Singapore, he dreamt of bringing a similar retail experience to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2001, he realised this dream by opening the first-ever multi-brand store in Visakhapatnam. This 55,000 sq. ft. store quickly became a landmark, offering a diverse range of men’s, women’s, and kids’ wear collections, along with a stunning selection of traditional and antique gold jewellery. His innovative approach and commitment to quality laid a solid foundation for what would become a retail empire.

Mavuri Venkata Ramana’s leadership and vision have guided CMR through decades of growth and transformation. Under his direction, CMR has expanded to 32 stores, introduced four distinct brands, and launched two CMR Central malls. His relentless pursuit of excellence has earned CMR numerous accolades and a loyal customer base.

The New Generation: Mavuri Mohan Balaji

The growth trajectory of CMR has been significantly accelerated by the next generation of leadership- Mavuri Mohan Balaji, the son of Mavuri Venkata Ramana. Armed with a Master’s Degree in E-commerce from the London School of Economics and an MBA from Bond University in Australia, he brought a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge to the family business.

Upon taking the reins, he spearheaded the launch of two new brands- Kanchi Kamakshi Silks and Mavuris. These brands emphasise the rich heritage of Indian handloom weaves, catering to consumers who value authenticity and craftsmanship. By sourcing directly from weavers, CMR ensures that its products reflect the highest quality and support the livelihoods of artisans.

Balaji’s innovative strategies and commitment to maintaining high standards have driven CMR’s expansion into new markets. His efforts have not only enhanced the brand’s reputation but also steered CMR to match the tastes and preferences of the fashion-forward generation.

Commitment to Community: CMR’s CSR Initiatives

At the heart of CMR’s success lies a deep-rooted commitment to giving back to the community. Under the leadership of Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMR Textiles and Jewellers Pvt Ltd has undertaken numerous charitable activities and CSR initiatives aimed at uplifting society and improving the lives of its employees and the wider community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CMR’s commitment to social responsibility was evident in its response to the crisis. The company provided shelter and aid to thousands of people, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to helping those in need. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, CMR continued to expand, driven by its strong brand values and core beliefs.

CMR’s CSR efforts extend beyond immediate crisis response. The company has consistently contributed to various charities and community projects, reflecting its belief in the importance of social responsibility. These initiatives have not only positively impacted the lives of many but have also added tremendous value to the CMR brand.

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

By embracing change while staying true to its roots, CMR has managed to navigate the challenges of a dynamic market and emerge stronger. The company’s emphasis on quality, authenticity, and community welfare continues to set it apart, making CMR Shopping Mall a preferred destination for shoppers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As CMR looks to the future, it remains committed to its founding principles, poised to achieve new heights while maintaining the trust and loyalty of its customers. The legacy of excellence established by Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana and carried forward by Mavuri Mohan Balaji is a shining example of what can be achieved with vision, dedication, and a commitment to quality.

The Future

Expanding its unparalleled legacy in the retail realm, CMR is on a mission to spread its wings and transcend the borders of states and languages. After successfully inaugurating its recent store in Karimnagar, Telangana, on 9th August 2024, the brand is set to open its first-ever facility outside the Telugu states. CMR Shopping Mall is gearing up for this momentous feat on 28th August with its inauguration in Berhampur, Odisha. Alongside renowned celebrities, the launch in Berhampur will host other dignitaries and the top brass of the CMR management.

