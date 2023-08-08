Claiming Travel Insurance in a Foreign Land: What You Need to Know

August 08, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Travelling abroad is an overwhelming process – from ensuring all your documents are in place to having an itinerary, our travelling plans can mindlessly take a toll on us.

Especially after COVID-19, people have shifted their focus to health and wellness as their primary concern while travelling. This is why you must never travel without insurance – it provides a safety net in the unfortunate but realistic scenario that something might go wrong.

However, while the world travels with insurance, how common is the knowledge on how to claim it?

Travel insurance is unavoidable in some countries and being unaware of how to claim it during an emergency completely negates the point of buying it in the first place. Having complete knowledge of how to claim travel insurance in the case of an emergency will provide you with peace of mind as well as financial protection. For example, we all know that medical expenses are sometimes two or three times the cost in a foreign land.

Here is what you need to know about claiming travel insurance in a foreign land.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Understand Your Policy Coverage

This is the first and most basic step in exploring how to claim travel insurance while being abroad – familiarise yourself with the coverage details, and all the expenses that fall under the reimbursable umbrella. If you understand carefully what all falls under the claim, it will allow you to think quickly on your feet when the need arrives. Most travel insurance policies cover incidents such as medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and even flight delays. No matter what the policy says, never forget to read the fine print to ensure that you are well aware of the terms and conditions applied while making an insurance claim.

2. Contact Your Insurance Provider at The Earliest

In the case of an emergency while on a foreign trip, one needs to ensure that they contact their insurance provider as soon as they can to claim their insurance policy. Most travel insurance companies have a 24/7 helpline, emergency number or email address specifically designed for travel insurance claims and queries.

3. Keep All Your Documents Ready

Another vital thing to remember while trying to claim insurance in a foreign land is that when you inform the company about an emergency, all relevant information should be available to provide without wasting any time. Always carry your policy documents like a plus one wherever you go so that you have all the details you would require to provide to the insurance company in case of an emergency.

4. Preserve Documents and Records of Everything

It is of utmost importance to have a record of everything you do while in a foreign land. Keep track of all your activities and whereabouts in the form of receipts, bills, and medical as well as police reports in case of accidents and theft.

Insurance companies require detailed information on what happened to determine whether the claim is authentic or not. A successful claim is only possible if the policyholder can provide all relevant information to the insurance company.

5. Familiarise Yourself with The Claim Procedure

First, remember that not all insurance companies have the same claim procedure, and you should be well-informed about the one you will avail. It is of key importance that you follow these instructions carefully to ensure the smooth sailing of the claim process. Any efficient insurance company will provide you with the necessary forms and instructions on how to file a claim.

Second, any failure to adhere to the claim procedure will result in a delay or even rejection of your claim.

6. Duplicate Everything

If you are filing a claim while travelling, ensure that you make copies of everything – documents submitted as part of your claim, receipts, proof of communication with your insurance provider, and any supporting documents. This can prevent further mishaps in the case of lost or misplaced documents. It is also necessary to keep an efficient track of dates and times as well as the name of the representative you speak to at the company.

7. Choose The Right Policy Provider

In today’s day and age when everything is available in ample quantity, people forget to pay attention to quality. One should always buy their policy from an efficient and customer-friendly insurance company such as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. As mentioned before, an insurance policy provides protection and safety to us, and a credible company like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance can ensure that we always have a worry-free trip.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers a range of travel insurance plans to its clients that cater to individuals based on their specific needs.

● Making the entire process easy, the company provides you with a smartphone-enabled and paperless settlement, and its customer service number is available 24x7 along with a missed call facility at +91 124 6174720. This facility may change, do confirm while buying the policy. *

● It covers 216 countries and islands across the globe and provides add-on benefits such as hospitalization cover, check-in baggage delay, loss of passport, emergency cash advance, trip cancellation cover, etc. *

● The type of international travel insurance offered by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance includes overseas travel, trip, holiday, family visitation, study, business meetings, and much more. *

*Standard T&C apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.