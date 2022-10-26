CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IN CHILDREN AND ITS MANAGEMENT

The kidneys help filter and remove waste, minerals and fluid from the blood by producing urine. When kidneys lose their function, harmful levels of fluid and waste accumulate in the body. End-stage renal disease occurs when kidneys lose about 90% of their normal function.

Children with Cystic dysplastic kidneys, Polycystic kidneys, Hereditary kidney diseases and chronic glomerular, tubular diseases develop Chronic kidney disease(CKD),which is irreversible. They require either Dialysis support or Kidney transplantation for survival.

EFFECTS OF CKD:

Anemia

Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Weakness of bones

Cardiovascular disease

High Blood pressure

Volume overload

MANAGEMENT OF CKD:

A low salt, less oily diet, with restricted non-vegetarian food is recommended. Medication is prescribed to control blood pressure. Calcium and bicarbonate supplements are advised in addition to Erythropoetin and Growth hormone injections to tackle anemia and growth. Children with CKD require dialysis support or kidney transplantation for survival.

DIALYSIS

There are two forms of dialysis: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis. In Hemodialysis, the blood is purified outside the body through a Hemodialysis machine. 2-4 hours dialysis sessions are required 2-3 times a week. Peritoneal dialysis uses the body’s own peritoneal membrane to filter the blood.

Nearly all children with end-stage kidney disease will eventually require kidney transplantation

KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION: A RAY OF HOPE

A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure to place a healthy kidney from a living or deceased donor into a person whose kidneys no longer function properly.

Compared to dialysis, kidney transplant is associated with:

Better quality of life

Lower risk of death

Fewer dietary restrictions

Lower treatment cost

Type of Transplantation

Live related donor kidney transplantation

Cadaveric donor kidney transplantation

Who can have Renal transplantation?

Any child with end stage renal disease with or without dialysis support can undergo kidney transplantation.

Compatible transplantation

Living-donor organ donation

Family members are often the most likely to be compatible living kidney donors. If a compatible living donor is not available, the child’s name will be placed on a waiting list for a deceased-donor kidney. Because there are fewer available kidneys than there are people waiting for a transplant, the waiting list continues to grow. The waiting time for a deceased-donor kidney is usually a few years.

Cadaveric donor organ donation (Deceased donor organ donation)

A cadaveric transplant is a kidney removed from a person after death. Cadaveric kidneys are only removed after a series of tests have established that the donor is brain dead. An available kidney is given to the person best suited to receive it.

Dr. SATYA PRASAD V.V.R, MD (PAEDS), FELLOWSHIP IN PAEDIATRIC NEPHROLOGY (AIIMS), (NUH, SINGAPORE), Consultant - Pediatric Nephrologist

Pre transplantation workup

Recipient( Child requiring transplant) requires blood tests, imaging tests prior to transplant , An antibody cross-match test is done to find out if child’s immune system will accept the new kidney or not. If the test comes back negative, the kidney is acceptable.

Child requires medication (immunosuppressives and immunomodulators) pre and post transplant to prevent rejection. The child should be kept away from sick people, and everyone at home should follow strict hand hygiene to prevent infections.

Over the years, advances in medicine made ABO incompatible kidney transplant possible. The option of having a living donor with a different blood group reduced the time on a waiting list. ABO incompatible (with different Blood group) recipients requires Plasmapheresis( A procedure to remove antibodies) and medication (immunosuppressives and immunomodulators) to prevent rejection.

With proper medication and healthy diet, transplanted kidney works well for a long time . They can go to school and can participate in games and sports as well.