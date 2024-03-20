Christ University Invites 2024 Applications for UG, PG, and MBA Courses

March 20, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The UG application form is open until May 04, 2024. PG applications are open until Apr 14, 2024, except for MBA applications, which close on April 07, 2024. Interested students can apply to various courses at the official Christ University website: christuniversity.in.

Undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BBA, BCom, MA, MSc, and MBA in various specializations are available for admission at Christ University.

The institute offers over 30 undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral-level courses to students across various Schools of Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Management, Architecture, Commerce, Law, etc.

Christ University is ranked among the top 100 Universities in India, at the 67th rank in NIRF. Admissions to the institute are based on the institute’s Christ University Entrance Test (CUET). It was reaccredited by NAAC with an A+ Grade in 2022.

Eligibility Criteria for Popular Courses at Christ University Bangalore:

Candidates must give the CUET for entry into many courses available at Christ University. For some courses, the CUET is not necessary. Candidates must engage in selection rounds ranging from Personal Interviews (PIs), Group Discussions (GDs), Skill Assessments (SAs), Micro Presentations (MPs), or combinations thereof to secure entry into their course of choice.

Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses

Admission to most of the UG programs at Christ University is based on the CUET and various other selection processes such as PIs, MPs, or even auditions. The course-wise eligibility criteria for UG courses at Christ University are as follows:

For BA (Honours/Honours with Research) courses, candidates require 10+2 from a recognised board and must clear the CUET alongside MP + PI or PI + Audition

For B.Tech courses, candidates require 10+2 PCM from a recognised board and clear the CUET along with MP and PI.

B.Sc (Honours/Honours with Research) requires 10+2 from a recognised board, CUET score and go through MP + PI + Audition for selection.

BBA (Honours/Honours with Research) requires 10+2 from a recognised board, CUET score and MP and PI.

For B.Com (Honours/Honours with Research), candidates require 10+2 with at least 60% from a recognised board, a valid CUET score, and a need to clear MP + PI.

The BCA (Honours/Honours with Research) program requires the candidate to have passed 10+2 from a recognised board and cleared the CUET + MP + PI gauntlet.

BA LLB (Honours) and BBA LLB (Honours) require 10+2 with at least 45% marks from a recognised board, and it entails a selection process of CUET + MP + PI.

BHM requires a 10+2 level in any stream with a minimum of 45% marks and the candidates need to clear CUET + MP + PI.

For B.Arch course, candidates require 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and at least 45% Marks or a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics as a compulsory subject with at least 45% marks alongside a valid NATA score and MP + PI.

Eligibility Criteria for PG Courses

Christ University conducts entrance tests for its MA, M.Sc, and LLM programs. Admission to other PG programs is based on an assortment of selection processes. Check the eligibility criteria for PG courses at Christ University below:

For MA, candidates require a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks and need to clear either MP + PI, or SA + MP + PI, or Audition + PI, depending on the specialisation.

For M.Sc, candidates must have passed their Bachelor’s degree in an allied subject with an aggregate of 50% marks. Candidates must appear for the CUET + MP + PI gauntlet.

M.Com courses require B.Com/BBM/BBA degrees with at least 50% marks and selection includes MP+PI.

M.Tech courses require candidates to have passed in BTech/B.E with 55% marks and appear for MP+PI.

The MSW course requires a Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks and selection depends on MP+PI.

For the M.Arch course, a B.Arch degree with 50% marks is required alongside MP+PI.

For the LLM course, an LLB (3 or 5 Year course) with a minimum 50% marks is required alongside CUET + MP + PI.

Eligibility Criteria for MBA Courses

For admission into the MBA Course, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks, and a minimum cutoff of 60 percentile in MAT / CAT / CMAT / XAT / GMAT / GRE / ATMA.

For the MBA (Executive) course, candidates must hold the above qualifications as well as at least one year of work experience.

