Chotu DaDa Exclusive on Kindda app

Recently Khadeshi Movies YouTube channel released a hilarious video with Chotu Dada where the actor revealed his Kindda talent and encouraged his fans to film and share their talents on Kindda app. The app is a platform to shoot short videos showing their talents and unusual skills. The video on YouTube got over 7.6 mln views within a couple of days!

Khandeshi Movies star, very popular YouTube comedian Chotu Dada joined Kindda with his exclusive content. In a new video “Chotu Killer” he demonstrated his bubblegum balloon-blowing talent and challenges his followers to show their #kinddatalent under the #chotutalent hashtag, promising to repost the best videos on his profile!

Demonstrating “Kindda talent” is a unique movement on the app for empowering people to show their talent to the world. Anything from redpoll dancing to slicing cucumber with closed eyes is a talent to share with a like-minded community and enjoy being “differently talented”.

In the latest video from a famous comedian, he receives a paper airplane letter challenging him to show his talent.

In minute 3:39 see how Chotu demonstrated his “Kindda talent” of bubblegum balloon blowing and popping it with the gun and challenged his followers to show their #kinddatalent too. Just check it out here, it’s hilarious!

Here, on Kindda, the content creators demonstrate their talents (under #kinddatalent hashtag) – unusual skills, sense of humor or creativity, and level up as talented content creators!

A new snack video app Kindda is a new buzzword among Indian youth today. Attractive features, growing Kindda talent community, and easy-to-use interface makes the app a fantastic platform to share your talent and go viral. With growing popularity among not only ordinary Indians but also famous actors and social media, influencers speak volumes.

Experience points, different quests’ participation means boosting your profile and credibility as a popular content creator on Kindda. And yet, this is not all! With upcoming Kindda updates all users’ achievements would be rewarded with the app's inner currency called “Rubies''. Later, users can exchange them with real money, and well, cash out whenever they want! Here on Kindda, everything works for more achievements, more awards, and more popularity.