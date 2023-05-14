Choosing the Best Optional Subject for UPSC: Tips and Advice from Rau’s IAS

May 14, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

UPSC Aspirant: Hi, I’m a UPSC aspirant and I’m a bit confused about selecting the optional subject. Can you guide me on how to select an optional subject?

Rau’s IAS: Sure, choosing an optional subject is the most crucial decision an aspirant has to make in UPSC exam. The optional subject carries 500 marks out of a total of 2025 marks, commanding 25% of the overall score. Clearly, your performance in the optional can have a major impact on your overall ranking. Therefore, it is important that you choose a subject in which you have genuine interest.

UPSC Aspirant: That’s understandable. But why is it necessary to have an interest in the subject? What if I choose a subject in which I have no interest, but I am confident that I can score well in it?

Rau’s IAS: See, the optional subject requires a lot of effort and dedication. It is not something you can learn by rote memorization. You need to understand the concepts and be able to analyze them well. If you have an interest in the subject, it will make it easier for you to put in the effort required to study and learn it.

If you do not have interest in the subject, you may find it difficult to stay motivated and put in the requisite effort required to do justice to the subject. This can lead to burnout and can affect your overall UPSC preparation.

UPSC Aspirant: I see your point. But what if I have interest in more than one subject?

Rau’s IAS: That’s a valid concern. In such a case, I suggest you go through the syllabus of both the optional subjects and analyze which one interests you more. Additionally, also go through the UPSC previous years’ questions in those subjects. That will give you an idea of the type of questions that are asked in the exam. Check which subject aligns better with your interests and skills.

UPSC Aspirant: Okay, that’s helpful. Can you give me some more tips on how to explore my interest?

Rau’s IAS: Talking to UPSC optional faculty can be very helpful in exploring your interest. UPSC faculty members are experts in their respective subjects and have vast experience in teaching and guiding UPSC aspirants. They can help you understand if the subject aligns with your interests.

When you talk to them, they can provide you with valuable insights into the subject matter, the level of difficulty, and the type of questions that are generally asked in the exam. They can also guide you on how to prepare for the exam and provide you with useful tips and strategies to score well in the optional subject.

Overall, talking to UPSC faculty can help you make an informed decision while selecting the optional subject. It can also help you prepare for the exam more effectively and increase your chances of scoring well.

Rau’s IAS conducts free optional counseling sessions in which you can meet and interact with Rau’s Optional faculty. They’ll give you an overview of the subject to help you identify your interest. You can use this opportunity to explore your interest, strength, ask all your queries and make an informed decision regarding optional selection.

UPSC Aspirant: Thank you so much for guiding me. I now have a clear idea of how to choose the optional subject.

Rau’s IAS: You’re welcome. Remember, choosing the right optional subject is crucial for your UPSC success. Good luck with your preparation!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”