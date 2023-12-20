December 20, 2023 09:00 am | Updated December 19, 2023 08:13 pm IST

Get simple explanations of complex topics, quickly find the solution to a question you need, or check your paper for mistakes - it can all be done easily with the Chegg platform. It contains convenient tools that can help you spend less time studying, but at the same time deepen your knowledge.

Subscribing to the service can be a great help for those studying Biology, Business, Engineering, Math, or Science. In addition, Chegg’s features like textbook solutions, practice problems, writing assistance, study guides, and flashcards, provide significant benefits to STEM-B learners. Chegg Study is a great resource for subjects related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Business. This could include in-depth solutions, advanced problem sets, and expert guidance tailored to the specific needs of learners in these fields.

More details about the Chegg education platform

Chegg created a service where students could rent textbooks at affordable prices, but the company quickly realized that this was not enough: learners needed more powerful digital learning resources to help them better understand their schoolwork. That’s why the Chegg Study subscription appeared, eventually giving online access to millions of expert solutions to complex questions and step-by-step textbook solutions, as well as explanations of complex topics in simple language, including diagrams and videos. These tools help Indian students to do their research and homework quickly and efficiently. With their help, you can easily understand the principle of solving task or details of a topic.

The brand continues to expand its range of educational services and has also launched services that allow users to ask experts a question online, better understand mathematics, improve writing skills, and learn practical skills necessary for work. That’s why there’s also an expanded Chegg Study Pack, which includes even more tools, from step by step solutions to study for exams to grammar checkers. This subscription can take students to the next level at any stage of their studies, including learning complex material, completing homework, passing exams, and writing courseworks.

Here are just some facts about Chegg in numbers:

the service is used by students from 190 countries, including India ;as of August 2022, the platform had more than 4.4 million subscribers; In addition, there are now favorable discounts: the company offers Chegg Study for @299INR instead of @529INR and Chegg Study Pack for @399INR instead of @799INR.

Benefits of a Chegg Study Subscription

Chegg Study subscription includes access to step-by-step homework solutions from popular textbooks and Q&A with experts.

If you have some difficulties understanding a topic and find yourself stuck, you can search for the required textbook and you will be provided with a detailed description of the task solution. In addition, some books have additional materials and video explanations available.

You can also find the solution to your question in the Q&A archive or ask the Chegg experts directly. They are available 24 hours a day and typically respond within two hours. This saves a lot of time and makes it easier for students to complete assignments since they no longer have to wait several days for a meeting with their university professor to clarify complex issues.

The subscription includes 5 Textbook Solutions and 20 expert questions per month, as well as free access to the Q&A archive.

At the same time, you can use your Chegg Study subscription on two devices at once through a browser or the company’s official mobile applications.

Even More Tools in the Chegg Study Pack

Chegg Study Pack, in addition to Textbook Solutions and Expert Q&A, includes several other useful tools that can take your studying to the next level.

This extended subscription gives you access to step by step solutions to help study for exams. With their help, you can practice and prepare

Chegg Study Pack users also have access to Chegg Math Solver, a section in which you just need to enter a math expression in the search bar to see a step-by-step solution of the task. The tool allows you to get not just a ready-made response, but an explanation of how it is obtained, and deepen your mathematical knowledge.

In addition, with a subscription you can freely use Chegg Writing tools: to check plagiarism and grammar of your works, create citations in more than 7,000 styles, and most importantly, send your works to experts for review up to 30 times a month and receive a response within the next 48 hours.

Each of these services can be purchased separately, but the Chegg Study Pack is much more beneficial.

Results Students Get from Chegg Study

The Chegg Study platform has garnered positive feedback from a diverse range of students across different fields of study. It significantly aids in expediting academic progress

and efficiency, benefiting students in understanding their subjects comprehensively. Users find that Chegg Study assists them in grasping complex topics, tackling challenging assignments, and preparing effectively for exams. A considerable percentage of surveyed students reported improved grades as a result of using Chegg. By leveraging Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack, students can swiftly obtain assistance with homework, receive lucid explanations on intricate subjects, and enhance their essay writing skills. The platform offers a more efficient learning experience while saving valuable time, making it a valuable asset for students seeking academic support.

A subscription helps them out when they encounter difficult homework assignments, provides explanations, and helps them prepare well for exams.

Even more, 91% of students surveyed say they get better grades when they use Chegg to understand their coursework*.

Use Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack to get help with home assignments fast, and get understandable explanations of complex science topics and questions, and write essays better. Learn more efficient while saving time with Chegg!

*Chegg survey fielded between Sept. 24 – Oct. 12, 2023 among U.S. customers who used Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack in Q2 2023 and Q3 2023. Respondent base (n=611) among approximately 837,000 invites. Individual results may vary. Survey respondents were entered into a drawing to win 1 of 10 $300 e-gift cards.

