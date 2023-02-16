Check your Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer in just 2 clicks

February 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Follow these simple steps to check your Insta Personal Loan offer and get money in your account immediately.

In today’s day and age, managing your finances can be a challenge. While you may have planned for your monthly spends, additional expenses can crop up unexpectedly. And you may or may not be able to dip into your savings to cover the expenses.

This is where an Insta Personal Loan can come in handy.

Unlike a regular personal loan, where you are required to complete a fairly lengthy application process to know the amount you are likely to get, Insta Personal Loans are hassle-free. You do not need to complete any application process to find your loan eligibility.

Add to that smart features such as immediate processing of the loan amount and flexible repayment tenures of up to 60 months, and you have a product that can help you manage your spending easily. These features make Insta Loan an excellent choice for unforeseen or unexpected expenses.

Existing customers are pre-approved

If you have shopped on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network or applied for a loan in the past, you may find that you already have a pre-approved loan offer. All you need is your mobile number.

Just visit the Insta Personal Loan section on the Bajaj Finserv website and access your pre-approved offer by clicking on ‘Check Offer’. You will be asked to enter your mobile number and authenticate your profile with a one-time password (OTP). Since your loan is pre-approved, you may not even need to submit any documents.

New customers have offers too

You do not have to be an existing customer to get the benefit of an Insta Personal Loan. Bajaj Finserv has created a service wherein, anyone with a valid mobile number can check their offer for an Insta Personal Loan. New customers may be asked to submit a few documents to verify their details.

In most cases, you get the money deposited in the bank account between 30 minutes and 4 hours. If you do not see an offer, you can opt for a regular personal loan.

Once you get your Insta Personal Loan, you can choose from multiple convenient tenures to repay the loan.

Even if you opt for the longest tenure of 60 months, you can still part-prepay or foreclose your loan. For those who need instant access to funds, an Insta Personal Loan is a great option. Head over to the Bajaj Finserv website and check your Insta Personal Loan offer. You can choose to take advantage of the offer at a later point and go back to your routine with the peace of mind that funds are available to you whenever you may need them.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’