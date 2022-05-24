Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat and Video - Real Psychics to Call in 2022

Sooner or later, everyone gets to a point in life where nothing makes sense, and it’s hard to know what to do next. If you’re stuck in that place, then perhaps getting an psychic reading would be of help?

It’s well known that the insights offered by Psychics can be quite beneficial, which might also make you assume that such visionary advice is expensive. Not necessarily.

Cheap psychic readings have actually become a thing, with many psychic websites offering all kinds of deals for free minutes, a.k.a. free psychic readings.

If you’re interested in finding out where you can find a cheap psychic, then read on to learn what our top picks are for the best sites out there.

Best Online Psychic Websites for Cheap Readings

Kasamba - Best love readings ( 3 FREE chat minutes w/each new psychic )

- Best love readings ( ) AskNow - Best tarot readings ($1/minute plus 5 FREE Master minutes)

- Best tarot readings ($1/minute plus 5 FREE Master minutes) Psychic Source - Best psychic mediums ($1/minute plus 3 FREE minutes)

1. Kasamba - Best Psychic Readings on Love & Soulmates

Pros

20 years of experience

3 FREE chat minutes w/each new psychic

Compassionate readings on love, dating, and breakups

Every possible virtual reading available

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response

Kasamba has been a leader in the world of online psychic readings for over 20 years, particularly when it comes to the subjects of love and romance.

On the other hand, if it turns out you’re one of the lucky few who doesn’t need any advice on love, there are a lot of other things Kasamba can advise you on. From Astrology and Tarot readings to Aura cleansing and the wisdom of the Kabbalah, the Psychics at Kasamba are on duty 24/7 to help you find that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

Every Psychic Reading under the Sun

When it comes to the sheer variety of psychic readings they have available, Kasamba is one of the most versatile psychic websites out there.

Providing everything from classic Astrology, Fortune Telling, and Tarot Readings to more esoteric practices like dream analysis and past life consultations, Kasamba has literally every kind of reading available to help you find the truth you need to discover.

Gifted Love Psychics

Nothing about love is beyond the wisdom and insight of the online Psychics at Kasamba. Whether you’re interested in finding new love or trying to get over the breakup of a long-term relationship or marriage, the Advisors at Kasamba can be depended upon for the most accurate love readings when it comes to matters of the heart.

Free Psychic and Spiritual “Resources”

A psychic reading is something that can open you up to a whole new world of knowledge and possibilities. One way to keep growing, even after your reading is over, would be to explore the free “ Articles” section on Kasamba.

Offering essays on everything from “ All About Readings” to Dream Analysis, Reincarnation, and Quantum Manifestation, the learning never stops on Kasamba as long as you’re curious.

How To Get Cheap Psychic Readings on Kasamba

Get a free psychic reading + FREE chat minutes with each new advisor

The hardest thing about getting a psychic reading is choosing the right psychic. Kasamba understands this, which is why they offer 3 FREE chat minutes with each new Advisor you try. That means if you’re not feeling a connection with the reader you’ve chosen, for whatever reason, all you have to do is end the chat session within 3 minutes, and you won’t be charged.

You can then connect with another reader and continue the process until you find the right psychic reader for you.

3 FREE Minutes off your First Paid Reading

Once you have decided on an Advisor and scheduled an appointment, either by voice or chat, you will then receive the first 3 minutes free. This offer applies to new customers only.

Satisfaction Guarantee

If for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your reading, Kasamba will try its best to take care of you. They offer a satisfaction guarantee that applies to your first reading and will refund up to $50 if you file your complaint within 7 days.

Customer Experience

No matter what the business, the best indicator of a quality product or provider is a positive customer review.

Even though Kasamba initially screens all of its love Psychics, they still want to know how each of them is performing on a daily basis in order to best serve their audience. That’s why they encourage everyone who comes to the site to rate each reading they receive.

As far as we can see, there are literally thousands of reviews on the Kasamba site, with relatively few of their readers receiving less than a top-rated 5 stars.

2. AskNow - Best Online Psychics for Tarot Card Readings

Pros

Highly screened Psychics

Experienced tarot card readers

Introductory packages for a $1/minute

5 FREE Master minutes w/each $1/minute package

1 FREE email question with a live psychic

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee is limited to only $5 site credit

When it comes to offering readings, AskNow claims to have the most highly-screened online psychics of any site. In addition, they are also known for offering the best Tarot readings on the Internet.

Add to that some fabulous deals for cheap psychic readings as well as 15 years of experience, and AskNow would seem to be one of the hottest places out there to find yourself a free psychic reading.

Great Search Filters

Most of the psychic reading services out there have hundreds of psychic readers on their sites. For a first-time customer, this can be daunting, yet AskNow has your back.

Featuring an easy-to-use filter that allows you to search for an Advisor based on a number of criteria, including availability, reading type, price, and category, AskNow makes it easy for you to find the right psychic.

Highly Screened Advisors

One of the most commonly asked questions of just about every psychic site out there is, “ Are your psychics tested?”

In their FAQ section, AskNow clearly responds, “ all of our psychics are thoroughly screened, scrutinized, and tested.” They then go on to add, “ only a fraction of those who apply to be Advisors are actually accepted on AskNow.”

That’s the kind of confidence we like to see. How about you?

Accurate Tarot Card Readings

Tarot Cards are perhaps the most famous form of divination used by psychic readers. This would mean there are a lot of folks out there doing Tarot Card readings. According to the buzz online, though, when it comes to Tarot cards, the best online psychics are on AskNow.

A quick search using the sorting filter displays all the gifted Tarot Readers on the site, many of which have decades’ worth of experience offering tarot readings. You can even “fine-tune” your tarot reading to suit your individual needs using the filter tools.

Whether you’re looking for advice on your career, finances, love, or even how to improve your spiritual well-being, an enlightening tarot reading is there for the asking on AskNow.

How To Get Cheap Psychic Readings on Asknow

Get a 5 FREE minutes with any introductory package

Whether you’re looking for free, cheap, or just affordable psychic readings, there’s something for everyone on AskNow.

Cheap Psychics for Every Budget

To make things easy, AskNow divides its Advisors into three different categories based on both price and ability.

Top Rated Advisors - from $4.99/minute

- from $4.99/minute Elite Advisors - from $10/minute

- from $10/minute Master Advisors - from $13/minute

This way, you can be confident that prices are determined by genuine ability and experience offering readings on the site and not just by the Advisor themselves.

Great Introductory Deals

Finding cheap psychic readings is easy on AskNow.

All first-time customers can choose between either a 20-minute for $20 or a 30-minute for $30 package, both of which include a bonus of 5 FREE Master minutes.

It’s the 5 FREE Master minutes that make this deal stand out. That’s because the Master Readers on AskNow claim to be the most gifted and experienced psychics.

Let’s look at the numbers.

AskNow’s most inexpensive Advisor at $4.99/minute would ordinarily cost you $20 for 4 minutes. With the 20-minute for $20 package, you would be getting a $100 value.

Add to that 5 FREE Master minutes that would ordinarily cost $65, and altogether, you would be getting a $165 dollar value for $20.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Unfortunately, AskNow’s satisfaction guarantee is not quite as glorious as their $1/minute packages. If you are dissatisfied with your reading, the maximum refund amount is capped at 5 minutes, and that’s for site credit only.

Customer Experience

AskNow is also considered one of the top customer-friendly websites for psychic readings, and there are plenty of reasons for this. First, they have a helpful search filter that lets you pinpoint exactly what kind of psychic reader you’re looking for based on the type of reading, price, and specialty.

Second, there are some really customer-friendly first-time discounts that I think define a cheap psychic reading.

Add to that a list of fully transparent customer reviews for each Advisor, and one could safely conclude that AskNow is an psychic site that makes its customer’s satisfaction a priority.

3. Psychic Source - Best Online Psychic Mediums

Pros

Over 30 years of experience

$1/minute introductory packages

Readings available by phone, chat, or video

Compassionate Mediums connect with family and friends

Experienced online Psychics in every category

Cons

Free minute deals available to new customers only

It’s no accident why Psychic Source is the oldest of the online psychic reading platforms. Besides a full menu of accurate and compassionate psychic readers (especially when it comes to psychic mediums), they’re also known for being customer friendly.

From the useful “ Find a Psychic” tool to the most extensive “ Articles” section online, Psychic Source believes in not only serving but helping their customers learn more about spirituality.

Convenient “Find a Psychic” Tool

Everyone wants a great psychic reading, but how do you find a great psychic?

Psychic Source makes it simple with their quick and convenient “ Find a Psychic” tool. Easy to use, “Find a Psychic” is an interactive service where all you have to do is answer a few basic questions about what you’re looking for.

Within a few minutes, Psychic Source will direct you to an available psychic reader who should be a great match for whatever you may need.

Compassionate, Client-Focused Mediums

If you’re looking to connect with the spirit of someone departed, or the spirits in general, then Psychic Source is possibly the most client-centered online psychic reading service to do so.

As soon as you click on the menu option for a Psychic Medium, there’s an explanation of what Mediumship is (if you’re not clear) as well as the definition between a medium and a psychic.

After that, you’ll then be introduced to over 60 highly rated, affordable Mediums on the Internet, many of them the sort of cheap psychic reader you’re probably looking for with introductory prices under a $1/minute.

But what makes Psychic Source stand out is the level of detail and care present in every Advisor’s profile. Beyond being able to see each Psychic’s availability, prices, experience, methods, and specialties, you can check out their Reading Style, Customer Endorsements, Reviews, and a Video/Audio Message from the Advisors themselves.

This additional insight into each Psychic’s approach and manner are what makes them, in my opinion, the go-to platform for empathetic medium readings.

An “Articles” Section for Everything Psychic and Spiritual

While most online psychic reading services have an “ Articles” section, Psychic Source has something closer to an online library for everything psychic and spiritual.

Aside from a wealth of written pieces on various Psychic Topics, there are also major sections on Health, Wellness, and Spirituality, as well as a full video and podcast library. There are also free Astrology, Numerology, Tarot, and Energy Healing guides, as well as a Psychic Terms and Glossary section to explain any terminology you may not be familiar with.

How To Get a Cheap Psychic Reading on Psychic Source

Get a 3 minutes free with any $1/minute introductory package

If you’re all about cheap psychic readings, then Psychic Source is worth checking out

Is $1/minute Cheap Enough For You?

With 10, 20, and 30-minute packages at $10, $20, and $30, respectively, Psychic Source has discounted the price for a great reading to about as low as it can get. Just bear in mind that this deal is for first-timers only.

Plus a 3-Minute Free Reading!

Once you sign up for any of the $1/minute packages, you’ll also get a free 3-minute reading, which helps you save even more $$$ while deciding if this psychic reading platform is right for you.

Free Angel and Oracle Card Readings

While the Free Angel and Oracle Card Readings offered by Psychic Source are fully free (not just free minutes), they also don’t involve an actual psychic.

Both provide what are known as “ Automated Readings” that utilize A.I. algorithms to randomly select an Angel or Oracle card to answer your question.

Of course, this type of reading should not be used if you have anything serious to ask, but these readings are fun to play with, and some of the answers they provide can be quite uncanny.

Customer Experience

Aside from some of the great deals and services spoken about, Psychic Source also offers great customer service.

Right at the top of their home page is a “ Customer Care” tab. Push that, and you will see everything you need to know, from the rules and regulations for both Psychics and customers to their satisfaction guarantee and how they protect your personal info.

They are also transparent when it comes to the online Psychics on the site. Aside from being fully screened, every Advisor featured on Psychic source also has a full profile where it’s possible to see not only their various specialties but a complete listing of their customer reviews (both good and bad).

How to Choose the Best Psychic Reading Service for Cheap Readings

When it comes to choosing a cheap psychic (aside from the price), there are two main things to consider. The first is the ability of the psychic, and the second is what you want from a reading.

Are advisors screened?

When it comes to determining the ability of an online psychic, your first line of defense is whether or not the site in question screens its Psychics. It’s not something every site does, so make sure you see it in writing.

You’d likely find that sort of thing somewhere in the FAQ section. If a site doesn’t screen its Psychics, then your next line of defense should be customer reviews.

What do the reviews say?

You probably wouldn’t buy anything on Amazon without first looking at the customer reviews, so why should it be any different with a psychic reading?

Even if the site you’re visiting claims to screen their readers, perhaps the psychic you see just had a lucky tryout? Customer reviews represent an ongoing screening process that’s impossible to hide from. If the psychic you’re considering is the real deal, their customer reviews should clearly back that up.

How long have they been in business?

When someone is psychic, it means that they experience insights beyond what is considered the normal human senses. Yet without empathy, compassion, and experience, many of these insights can sometimes be beside the point.

Experience is an important attribute for a psychic. If you’ve ever had a reading with someone who’s really good, you’ve probably noticed that what they shared with you was probably a 50/50 split between actual psychic insight and good old-fashioned common sense.

After all, a good guide can only bring you somewhere they have been themselves.

What type of psychic reading do you want?

There are two basic types of online psychic readings.

The first would be a general reading where you don’t have a question, and the psychic will share whatever they may sense about you. The second type would involve a specific question about a person or situation where you want to know what the outcome will be.

For either type of reading, it’s important to feel a connection with the psychic you have chosen. That’s because the accuracy of a reading derives more from what the psychic picks up about your nature rather than them being able to actually see the future.

For a reading involving a specific question, you should try to find a psychic who specializes in the subject matter of your question. For instance, if you’re asking about finding new love, then make sure you’re talking with a psychic who specializes in love and relationships.

Phone, chat, email or video?

Psychic readings online can be conducted in several different ways. Phone and online chat readings are the most common, with the latter taking place through either text or email. Some sites also offer video readings.

If you’re concerned with privacy and would prefer not to be seen, then either a phone or chat reading would be best. On the other hand, if you’re impatient with typing and would instead like to talk, then a phone psychic reading would be preferable.

If you’re hoping for the closest match to the atmosphere of an in-person reading, then a video consultation would probably be your best bet.

Can you get your money back?

Anytime you invest in a service, whether it’s for the repair of an appliance or a psychic reading, there is always the possibility that you will be dissatisfied with the outcome. Therefore, it’s important to make sure the psychic network you’re dealing with has some sort of satisfaction guarantee or refund policy.

The best way to find out what a site’s satisfaction guarantee is would be to look in either the FAQ or Customer Service section.

You should also be aware that the refund policy offered by just about every site for a psychic reading online will not return your money but will instead give you site credit toward a reading with another Advisor.

Why do Online Psychic Services Offer Cheap Psychic Readings?

Psychic services usually offer cheap psychic readings for promotional purposes.

A psychic reading online can run anywhere from $4.99 to over $20/minute, with the median price being a little more than $10/minute. That’s an investment most people would need to think about before jumping in.

To lessen a customer’s fear of quickly running up a high tab, most psychic reading services offer introductory deals for cheap psychic readings and free minutes in order to develop a client’s confidence in their product.

As far as the majority of psychic reading platforms are concerned, the best advertisement for the usefulness of a reading is to initially allow people to experience it within their budget. After that, miracles speak for themselves.

Where Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading?

You can get a free psychic reading at any of the following online psychic reading websites:

Whether you’re looking for a tarot card reading, psychic readings by phone, or any other type of psychic reading online, it’s possible to find something for free at just about any of the major online psychic sites.

Are Cheap Psychic Readings as Good as Expensive Ones?

Cheap psychic readings are sometimes better than expensive ones.

This is because the purpose of a cheap or free psychic reading online is that it’s meant to be a tryout to convince the customer that online psychic readings are both legitimate and extremely useful. With that in mind, cheap Psychics will likely be trying harder to do well so that the customer will be impressed and book a full-price reading.

Is It Possible To Get a $1 Psychic Reading?

Yes, it is possible to get a $1 psychic reading.

Two of the three sites reviewed in this article, AskNow and Psychic Source, offer special promotions where it’s possible to purchase 20 and 30-minute packages for $1/minute.

There are also free minutes included with these packages, so overall you’d be spending even less than a dollar minute.

