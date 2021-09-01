Centurion University: New Education Policy In Practice

The New Education Policy envisages an innovation oriented , choice based , practice oriented education system geared to the needs of the times. Centurion University , located in Odisha and AP is already a working model of the same. Incorporated in 2011, the university has pioneered a system which has:

1. Multiple entry and exit pathways

2. Skill Integration into all programmes

3. Industry on campus

4. Manufacturing to scale as part of curriculum

5. Production and product development as focus

Project, Product and Production replace lab-experiment-record type of practice. Over 50 industries have set up production oriented labs on campus. Innovation, product development and start ups are embedded into the campus culture. From day one, the student is exposed to real life, to scale, learning practices.

Professional practice is the bedrock of Centurion curriculum. It's labs are getting NABL accreditation and the University labs do 20 crores of production every year

Conventional manufacturing, CNC manufacturing, wood furniture making, Apparel manufacturing, additive manufacturing are all part of the production labs. There are full fledged E rickshaw manufacturing, apparel manufacturing , wood engineering labs on campus

It's rural campus in Paralakhemundi has agriculture and allied sector production units, be it be cereals cultivation, supercritical extraction or mushrooms and dairy products

Over 50 industries which include names like Eicher-Volvo, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Yamaha, Felder, Godrej, Volvo, Cafe Coffee Day, NSDC and many others have set up labs

There is a full fledged product development lab with Dassault and Wipro 3 D as partners. Students can think of an idea, design it, validate it and produce it too

The University has published over 50 patents, copyrights as well as design patents to its name. 50 percent of its revenue come from training, production and product development

The curriculum is truly choice based and a student can choose from 50 different industrial domains as well as over 100 skill courses

Even it's sports facilities are managed by sports organisations like Odisha Cricket Association , giving them a professional touch. The University is modelled on best of Australian and American Universities where sports is more than just a pastime

The University is now lauded as a UNIQUE model of new age education policy in practice. It is the only model which is applauded by even UN as an inclusive and co-habitation based education model in the world

The University has Schools of Agriculture, fisheries, Engineering, Applied Sciences, Pharmacy and Allied health fields

The allied health labs are real hospital type labs. All programs have internships as a critical and core component. The University has tied up with almost all hospital chains for practical internship

The University is also promoting research focussed on commercial product development. It is working on an indigenous insulin pump, E vehicle ( completely designed by its team). The University already has two ICAT approved models

The University is also promoting a fin-tech company, a supercritical CO2 based extraction unit. All these units on campus have students as interns, giving them complete hands-on experience

The University has become the new temple of learning , fully compliant with the New Education Policy of Government of India already. It is perhaps the only practicing model in India.

Centurion University is truly a remarkable place that provides expertise across a wide range of disciplines in a first-rate academic atmosphere. The University provides a comprehensive educational platform where knowledge is converted into achievements. It is a quintessential multidisciplinary educational option, that is not just a university but a community that values cultural diversity. The university continuously upgrades its academic offerings and services to meet the evolving demands of the global workforce and ensures that the industry standards are met. All the programs offered by the university undergo constant review by various accreditation bodies and are enhanced by the valuable insights from industrial partnerships and memberships with local and global organizations.

The University has Six campuses and a number of social entrepreneurial outreach wings that, along with collaborating institutions and networks, form its ecosystem. The campuses are located at Paralakhemundi, Bhubaneswar, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Bolangir and Balasore which house a number of Schools. They are, M. S. Swaminathan School of Agriculture, School of Allied Health Sciences and Paramedics, School of Architecture and Planning, School of Basic Sciences, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Management, School of Media and Communication, School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, School of Vocational Education and Training and the Institute of Knowledge Societies.