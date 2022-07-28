Celiac disease and Gluten sensitivity in children

Celiac disease in children is an immunological condition where gluten ingestion causes ongoing intestinal damage. Earlier thought to only occur in adults and western world population, it has now been increasingly diagnosed in children all over the globe including India and other Asian counties too. Children with Celiac disease can have symptoms like repeated episodes of abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, poor weight gain, short stature, gastroesophageal reflux, diarrhea and constipation. They can also have rashes on their arms and legs and learning difficulties. Early diagnosis and treatment is very important to prevent complications like poor growth, malnutrition and recurrent infections. Untreated Celiac disease can lead to delayed puberty, infertility and small intestinal cancer later on in life, which can have dire consequences.

Dr. Nidhi Rawal MBBS (LHMC, Delhi), MD (USA), DM (USA), MPH (USA)

July 28, 2022 11:20 IST

Dr. Nidhi Rawal MBBS (LHMC, Delhi), MD (USA), DM (USA), MPH (USA), Lead Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Malviya Nagar, Delhi

Diagnosis is by a simple screening test in the blood sample, known as Anti tissue transglutaminase IgA antibodies (TTG IgA) and Total serum IgA antibodies, applied in the appropriate clinical settings and while consuming gluten. If the blood test is positive, it is critical to confirm the diagnosis by an Upper GI endoscopy which can be easily and safely performed in children by a trained Pediatric Gastroenterologist. Treatment is a strict 100% gluten free diet, which includes a diet free of wheat, rye and barley. These ingredients are present in most commonly consumed foods. Dietary treatment reverses the intestinal injury completely and restores absorption of nutrients which helps in promoting gut health and adequate growth. Most common challenges faced by families with children diagnosed with celiac disease are maintaining dietary restriction in different social settings such as school, eating out in restaurants, birthday parties, vacation, college and work. Hence, it’s important to support our patients with adequate resources in terms of reliable brands for gluten free foods as well trustworthy restaurants with gluten free food options. A detailed dietary counseling and advice is the mainstay of treatment of Celiac disease in addition to regular 6 monthly follow up with a pediatric gastroenterologist. Most common nutritional deficiency found in children with Celiac disease are Iron deficiency anemia and Vitamin D deficiency. Children with any of the above symptoms should be screened for Celiac disease. It is a chronic condition and child needs to continue to follow up with the physician to monitor for growth and screen for any nutritional deficiencies.

Gluten sensitivity is not the same as Celiac disease. It merely implies that someone is sensitive to gluten but these patients don’t have any ongoing intestinal injury. They might get symptomatic relief after avoiding gluten but are usually able to continue to consume small quantities without any difficulties, unlike patients with Celiac disease. It is also recommended to screen any patient for Celiac disease before starting with gluten free diet, for a diagnosis of Gluten sensitivity. Hence it is imperative to differentiate between these two conditions with the help of a trained Pediatric Gastroenterologist, so that an appropriate diet can be recommended without compromising child’s quality of life.