Celebrating the Pudhumai Penn of Tamil Nadu

Tanishq Kondadum Pudhumai Penn campaign shines light on every Tamil woman’s balanced-duality of being the culture-custodians and the change-makers

The women of Tamil Nadu play dual contrasting roles - a torchbearer of culture and the change maker who is proud of embracing change that impacts the collective good of the society. Tanishq taps into this very insight and celebrates every Tamil woman, as an embodiment of strength, affection, beauty, and intellect and her balanced-duality in a campaign.

“Pudhumai Penn, a philosophy, a creation of Bharathiyar, is an inspiration for Tanishq,” says Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM of Marketing - Tanishq, Titan Company Limited. “Tamil Nadu has always been special for Tanishq as 25 years ago, Tanishq’s humble beginnings started in Tamil Nadu, with our first jewellery manufacturing unit at Hosur and then with our first store at Cathedral Road in Chennai. And across the years Tanishq has been inspired by the Pudhumai Penngal of Tamilnadu, their resilience, their grace, their strength and their wisdom.

Last year we initiated an engaging conversation with Tamil Nadu and were overwhelmed with the response we received. Women in every house of the state are beautifully playing the role of the custodians of tradition and harbingers of modern thinking, fusing the two to chart new enriched journeys for themselves. We heard loads of women share their stories of how they have transformed their lives and actively shaped the lives of those in their households.

The Pudhumai Penn of today brings the soul in tradition but she also ignites the spark of change - And we want to celebrate this duality that makes the Tamil culture shine so bright! We are pleased to partner with The Hindu for this initiative. Through this partnership, we want to extensively reach out to the women of Tamil Nadu women and honour and celebrate them - for they have the power to show the light to countless others,” she adds.

The three-phase campaign begins with inviting entries from Pudhumai Penn in every house. During the second leg, they will be invited to Tanishq stores for a celebration and in the third phase, the brand will amplify their stories and their voices. As this is not a contest, there will be no ranking and every single story of achievement and struggle is a winner.

Submissions can be done on Tanishq’s website.