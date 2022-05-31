Celebrating the duality that makes her Tamil Nadu’s Pudhumai Penn

Pudhumai Penn | Photo Credit: Tanishq

May 31, 2022 13:55 IST

Mother Nature has richly bestowed her bounty on the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu. The state is a feast for all senses- hilltops covered in plantations that just seem to touch the sky with slopes of spice and tea on mist-borne mornings, undulating roads through the ghats, with nature’s little surprises- birdsong and butterflies, pasumai-that distinct shade of green as you scan the paddy fields and petrichor, when the summer has scorched the land, and we all sniff the first sign of raindrops.

Lush forests along the Nilgiris, home to flora and fauna unique to the land, from the majestic Niilgiri Tahr to the Panai maram- the ubiquitous Palmyrah ,the state tree that dots the landscape, keeping the ground beneath it strong and resistant to erosion even it bends with the winds, without breaking.

Our Pudhumai Penn are living embodiments of this special tree- absorbing and strengthening our culture, even as they leave their own unique footprints on it, strong yet yielding to change.

As the women of this state are keepers of the land and its traditions, they’re bound by the common passion to be of service to their communities. Our Pudhumai Penn, invoked in scripture and song, are all around us, examples for us to emulate and be inspired by, every single day.

Jayanthi Nagarajan | Photo Credit: Tanishq

Jayanthi Nagarajan, a prolific writer, has let her pen do the talking for decades. She has served society through the publication of over 70 books in Tamizh. Her tales are filled with simple joys and everyday minutiae, all with a lesson for future generations. Through her work, Jayanthi carries forward the rich tradition of storytelling, handed down through generations. Stories imbued with empathy, rich in literary motifs, grounded in culture , with a forward thinking attitude, just like its author.

Kadambary K | Photo Credit: Tanishq

As stories enlighten and entertain the mind, the body must not be neglected. Kadambary K., has served her neighbourhood with a focus on nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. Kadambary, a chemistry teacher, ensures her students eat nutritious, wholesome meals that help them focus in the classroom. She believes meals that encompass local, healthy ingredients, prepared the way our grandmothers used to, is the best way to ensure the next generation is healthy in body, mind and spirit. To her, knowledge is power, and Kadambary, is on a mission to create a ripple effect, as her town, city, state and country move towards a healthy future.

Priyadharshini S | Photo Credit: Tanishq

Teaching is both a passion and responsibility for Priyadharshini S., who believes in the sacred relationship of the guru and shishya. She has sought to improve literacy in her community, through her noble profession. Her students are living exemplars of how education can take a society forward, lighting the deepam of knowledge, and dispelling fear and rumour.

Uma Kannan | Photo Credit: Tanishq

Meeting the demands of the day, with sunshine in her smile and the drive to succeed, Uma Kannan, is described by her friends and family as a ray of inspiration. Her infectious energy, vivacity and never- say- die -attitude let her forge a path all her own. Her boldness to venture on the road less travelled, has won her admiration from all quarters, right through her formative years.

These formidable women , through their life and work, serve to remind us to find the strength within to stand up for the truth, follow our dreams and believe in our potential, and in other women around us. Our Pudhumai Penn beautifully blend the old and new, tradition and modernity, a scientific temper with a practical bent of mind, ambition and empathy,resilience and exuberance. In this delicate dichotomy lies the epitome of the feminine energy, that holds the wisdom of the universe, so powerful yet so gentle.

Even as the women of the house gather to draw intricate kolam to adorn the home, they drawn on centuries of stories, skills, moving with precision and creativity- starting from simple grids of dots, then interlacing lines and loops that transform into elaborate motifs that welcome guests into the home. Women working together, drawing on their stories and the lessons of the land, bring a strength of purpose- the very quality- that makes our Pudhumai Penn, our pride and joy.