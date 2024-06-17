Celebrating New Milestones in Dubai’s Architectural Landscape

On the 7th of June, the bustling city of Dubai witnessed the inauguration of a new office by Galaxy, a company renowned for its exceptional quality and innovation in real estate. This event was graced by the Managing Director, Mr. Kunhamad Koya, whose vision and leadership have been pivotal in shaping the company’s success. The new office, located at SOL BAY - 204/205 - Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 St, Business Bay, stands as a perfect blend of sophistication and elegance, reflecting the high standards and aesthetic values that Galaxy brings to all its projects.

A tour of the office offers a glimpse into the quality and life inside Galaxy’s projects, embodying the company’s commitment to excellence. The state-of-the-art facilities and meticulously designed interiors create an inspiring environment that fosters creativity and productivity. This new office is not just a workplace; it is a testament to Galaxy’s dedication to creating spaces that enhance the overall experience of their occupants.

The following day, on the 8th of June, Galaxy marked another significant achievement with the debut of their boutique project, “Jardin Astral,” located in Jumeirah Garden City - 22B St, Al Satwa, near Sheikh Zayed Road. The grand launch event, held at The St. Regis Downtown, was a resounding success, drawing numerous dignitaries and distinguished guests. His Excellency Mr. Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Director of the Al Masaood Group, unveiled the 3D model and officially inaugurated the project. This gesture of goodwill and support from such esteemed personalities underscores the project’s significance and the high regard in which Galaxy is held within the industry.

The event was further enriched by the presence of notable figures such as Dr. Younus Al Mullah, Ahmed Al Zarooni, Bu Mayud, Shamlal Ahamed, Shamsudheen Moideen AP, Khalid bin Thani, Mohammed Al Mullah, and Hamad Al Mullah, among others. Their attendance not only added prestige to the occasion but also highlighted the collaborative spirit that drives the real estate sector in Dubai.

“Jardin Astral” emphasizes a harmonious balance between work, play, and life. This innovative approach ensures that residents can enjoy a well-rounded lifestyle, with amenities and design elements that cater to their professional and personal needs. The project features a variety of apartment types to suit diverse preferences:

- Typical One Bedroom Apartments:

- Size Range: 773 sq.ft to 959 sq.ft.

- Price Range: AED 1.77 Mn to 2.12 Mn.

- Typical Two Bedroom Apartments:

- Size Range: 1141 sq.ft to 1455 sq.ft.

- Price Range: AED 2.41 Mn to 2.96 Mn.

- Apartments with Private Terraces:

- 1 Bedroom (2 units):

- Size Range: 1727 sq.ft and 1778 sq.ft.

- Price Range: AED 2.22 Mn and 2.42 Mn.

- 2 Bedroom (2 units):

- Size Range: 2665 sq.ft and 2899 sq.ft.

- Price Range: AED 3.18 Mn and 3.55 Mn.

The launch of “Jardin Astral” has opened new avenues for collaborative business opportunities, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among stakeholders.

The inauguration of the new office and the launch of “Jardin Astral” mark significant milestones for Galaxy. These achievements reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. As Galaxy continues to grow and expand its footprint in Dubai, it remains dedicated to creating spaces that inspire and uplift, setting new benchmarks in the world of real estate.

With such promising developments, the future looks bright for Galaxy, and we eagerly anticipate the continued success and growth of the company. Congratulations to Mr. Kunhamad Koya and the entire Galaxy team for these remarkable accomplishments. Here’s to a future filled with more milestones, more innovation, and more transformative projects that enhance the vibrant landscape of Dubai.

Website: www.galaxyrealty.com , www.galaxy-builders.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”