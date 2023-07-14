ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating 50 Million Feelings

July 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Vistara celebrated flying 50 million customers in a special way

Vistara has completed flying 50 million customers since its inception and celebrated this noteworthy milestone in a big way. The campaign was titled #50MillionFeelings to pay tribute to the myriad of feelings they have instilled in their customers over the years. The celebrations began with the 50 millionth customer being treated to a journey of a lifetime that included pick-up and drop service in a luxury, chauffeur-driven car, surprise cabin upgrade to Business Class, complimentary Gold Tier membership for Club Vistara loyalty program, exclusive lounge access, luggage assistance and more!

The airline also surprised customers with cabin upgrades to their Premium Economy and Business Class cabins across major airports. The showstopper of this celebration included an anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airport which encapsulated 50 million feelings of the customers through the years as well as innovative hoardings in Delhi and Mumbai.

Deepti Sampat, VP, Marketing, Vistara

“We wanted to tell our story of achieving an important milestone of flying 50 Million Customers – 50 Million Customers, 50 Million Journeys & #50Million Feelings. As a key driver of this campaign, we wanted to attempt something that’s innovative and eye-catching, thus ensuring virality. We chose to launch this campaign with a 3D anamorphic display at 3 major airports -Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The aircraft visual that appeared, in the beginning, caught the attention of the customers, and the striking and attractive animation that followed thereafter completed the story. This medium helped us to break the clutter and evoked many feelings amongst customers about flying with Vistara and a feeling of pride amongst employees.”

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US