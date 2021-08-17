CDS 2 2021 Registration Open till Aug 24, Check Latest Exam Updates & Practice Sets at Prepp

17 August 2021 16:17 IST

UPSC has released the recruitment notification for CDS at the official website upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves for the written examination. The registration window is open from Aug 4, 2021 to Aug 24, 2021. The online exam for 334 vacancies is scheduled for Nov 14, 2021.

One of the most prestigious examinations in the country, the CDS Examination is the Everest that any aspirant wanting to go into the Indian Armed Forces must conquer. The Combined Defence Services Examination is overseen by the Union Public Service Commission and conducted biannually.

Every year, over 5 lakh aspirants apply for the Defence Services Examinations. It is one of the toughest exams an aspirant can hope to clear. As per the results published by UPSC, out of the lakhs that applied, only 6552 candidates cleared the CDS I 2021 written examination .

CDS is integral for the recruitment of Commissioned Officers in the Indian Defence Services, namely:

Indian Military Academy

Officers Training Academy

Indian Naval Academy

Indian Air Force Academy

The decision to join the Armed Forces is not one that is taken lightly. It is a step taken towards a life of adventure as well as responsibility. Any aspirant who is wanting to clear the CDS Exams must not only be physically strong but have good mental acumen. Values such as Courage, Team Management, Agility, Patriotism etc. are also boosters that further the aspirant in this career.

One can see from the Previous Year statistics that CDS is one tough nut to crack.

Exam No. of Candidates who Cleared CDS 2 2021 To Be Conducted: November 14, 2021 CDS 1 2021 6552 CDS 2 2020 6727 CDS 1 2020 7081 CDS 2 2019 8120 CDS 1 2019 7953

The online Applications can be withdrawn from 31 August to 06 September 2021 till 6.00 PM. Qualifying candidates will be called for Intelligence and personality test at SSB. On clearing the interviews, shortlisted candidates will then be called for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala— Dehradun, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Previous Year Questions and Practice Papers for CDS

To ace the CDS exam, candidates must strive to work hard physically as well as mentally. For the written examinations, owing previous years’ question sets and practice papers is the best prepp tip.

Practicing and solving previous years' questions are the unspoken strengths of any aspirant during any competitive examination. Solving previous years’ question sets and practice papers regularly gives a clear idea about the pattern of the CDS exam and-

​​Helps you in managing the time.

Gives the feel of real paper.

Take mocks tests by setting up the timers in your watch.

A habit made of this can help to identify the most explored and scoring topics. Minds will get engineered towards the required mental preparation for facing the questions ultimately in the examination hall. Various mock tests are also available nowadays provided by several ed-tech firms. Going through anyone among them is highly recommended for improving your speed and accuracy.

