CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Admit Cards Soon - Get Free Study Guides & Sample Papers at Collegedunia

05 November 2021 17:10 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Term 1 exams on October 18. CBSE Term 1 Board Exams for Class 10 are scheduled to start from November 30 while Class 12 Board Exams will start from December 1. The board is set to release the CBSE Admit Cards for class 12 and 10 on the official website anytime soon.

As the CBSE 12th exam dates are approaching, the level of excitement as well as stress is increasing among the students. While preparing for the board exams, it is necessary for the students to have a thorough analysis of their strengths and weaknesses. For this, they require both solved and unsolved sample papers. Notably, the Board has changed the exam pattern for the academic year 2021-22. The new exam pattern is set according to the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has rationalized the syllabus subject-wise for the two-term examination. Term 1 Board Exams will have Multiple Choice Questions including assertion/reasoning, mixed-type and case study type MCQs. Approximately 50% of CBSE 12th exam syllabus will be covered in term 1. The books that are published by NCERT are not sufficiently equipped to provide practice of MCQs of new exam pattern. Even the NCERT Exemplars are not completely updated and are mostly available for science students. So, students are left with no choice other than trusting the online resources to get study guides and sample papers.

Advertising

Advertising

There are a variety of online resources that provide paid study material. In this pool of paid online learning resources, Collegedunia is providing free study guides and sample papers to the students. The sample papers that are available at Collegedunia are totally based on the revised exam pattern and the sample papers uploaded by the CBSE Board. These sample papers have all types of MCQs including case study type MCQs, mixed type MCQs, assertion/reasoning, statement combination and also diagram-based MCQs.

At Collegedunia, students can find a complete blend of solved and unsolved sample papers that will provide enough practice to the aspirants. Each sample paper available at Collegedunia consists of chapter-wise questions and each question also mentions the type of MCQ asked. This will also help the students in understanding the various types of MCQs.

We all know that solving a good number of sample papers improves the accuracy of questions. The unsolved sample papers uploaded at Collegedunia are designed so that the students can get a gist of how the final exam paper will look like. It includes all the general instructions, the maximum time limit to solve the paper, maximum marks and section-wise questions. By solving these sample papers, students can understand what all areas require better time-management and how they need to channelize their time effectively in the final examination. On the other hand, the solved sample papers have brief explanations of the answers, which will help the students in understanding the concept behind the particular question. This will eventually boost their self-confidence.

Solving practice papers has one more benefit. When students practice sample papers in bulk, they come across repetitive questions that might have been asked in previous years’ exams. Accordingly, the students can also prepare the most frequently asked questions. Keeping this in mind, the exam prep masters at Collegedunia are providing sample papers and study guides in a good amount. With this, they are also providing brief notes of all the important topics and detailed notes of all the chapters with previous years’ questions. These chapter notes are very smartly summarized and cover all the possible details that can be asked in the objective type questions. So, the students can now access both brief notes and sample papers at Collegedunia.

No doubt, Collegedunia is one step ahead of its competitors in providing quality revision notes, previous years’ question papers, sample papers, and study guides at zero cost. They are actually providing quantity without even compromising with the quality. So, the students preparing for CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 are free to check the Collegedunia CBSE Sample Papers, preparation tips, and get free study guides.