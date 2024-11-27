Caution Regarding Impersonation of Citadel Securities India Markets Private Limited

 />

Published - November 27, 2024

It has come to our attention that certain unknown persons are impersonating the brand, name, logo and falsely holding themselves out to be associated with “Citadel”/ “Citadel Securities” / Citadel Securities India Markets Private Limited / “CSIM” and / or its employees by operating fake websites / domain names and by publishing fraudulent messages over WhatsApp messaging services. They are inviting the public to invest in various products.  

We neither operate such fake websites / domain names / applications; nor publish any messages nor do we offer such products. Please note that Citadel Securities India Markets Private Limited is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a stock broker and we do not deal with retail investors.  

Please exercise utmost caution while dealing with persons claiming to be employees/officials of Citadel”/ “Citadel Securities” / Citadel Securities India Markets Private Limited / “CSIM” or when such services are solicited to you in the name of Citadel”/ “Citadel Securities” / Citadel Securities India Markets Private Limited / “CSIM”. We will not be responsible in any manner whatsoever, for any claims or losses caused in this regard. 

If you come across any such activity, we urge you to also kindly report the same to the appropriate law enforcement authorities. 

You may also wish to refer to the notice on our official website: https://www.citadelsecurities.com/notices/

– Team Citadel Securities India Markets Private Limited

