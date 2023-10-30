October 30, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Candidates who have registered for CAT 2023 exam can download their admit card from November 7 onwards. IIM Lucknow will release CAT admit card online on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. It is mandatory to carry a printout of CAT 2023 admit card to the exam hall to be allowed entry inside. The exam is scheduled to take place on Nov 26 in 3 shifts at test centers in 155 cities of India. Shift 1 will be from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and shift 3 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT admit card document will contain the exact details of the test center assigned to the candidate by IIM Lucknow. Apart from this, the hall ticket will also mention the reporting time and other important information to be followed on the exam day.

CAT 2023 is the gateway for MBA admission in 21 IIMs and 1000+ other b-schools in the country. This year, there are about 3.3 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, highest since the inception of the exam.

How to Download CAT Admit Card 2023?

The admit card is not sent directly to the email id of the candidate by IIM, it has to be downloaded from the official website once released. The steps to download the admit card are:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2023- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘Registered Candidate Login’ button on the right side

Enter your credentials of CAT user id and password to login

to login Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab in the new window that opens

Download and save for exam day and all future references

What to Carry on Exam Day?

It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with the original ID proof and passport-size photograph. The accepted ID proofs for verification include Aadhar card, Voter ID, UID, Driving license, Passport, College ID, Employer ID, and PAN card.

What Not to Carry on Exam Day?

There are certain items you cannot carry to the examination center on the exam day. These include jewelry, any kind of electronic gadgets, mobile phones, wristwatches/ smartwatches, calculators and stationery items.

What is the Google Map Link Feature on CAT Admit Card?

To ease the candidates in locating their assigned test center on exam day, IIM provides the google map link for the exam center’s address embedded on the admit card. Candidates can click on the link to check the exact distance, time required, and the directions to reach the test center.

CAT 2023 exam will comprise 66 questions to attempt in 2 hours. The questions will be divided into 3 sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension with 24 questions, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning with 20 questions, and Quantitative Aptitude with 22 questions.

Not only has NITIE Mumbai been established as the 21st IIM, but starting this year CAT scores will also be used for admission to IIFTs MBA (IB) courses at all campuses. Each institute has its own selection process and cut off for admitting students based on their CAT scores. The admission process of IIMs primarily includes qualifying CAT Cut offs, PI shortlisting, PI rounds, and final selection based on CAT scores, PI performance and other parameters.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”