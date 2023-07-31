CAT 2023 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Registration & Other Details Here

July 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

CAT 2023 notification is released by IIM Lucknow on July 30, 2023, on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT notification consists of all the necessary details about the exam including important dates related to the registration and admission process, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, exam pattern, syllabus, and other relevant information. Candidates must be aware of all the details mentioned in the notification if they want to appear for the CAT exam.

Eligible candidates can register and fill out the application form for the exam on the official website from August 2 to September 13, 2023. As per the official notification, CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023, in 3 slots- forenoon, afternoon, and evening.

How to download CAT 2023 Notification?

To download the CAT 2023 notification PDF, visit the official website of IIM CAT and select the PDF link for the CAT Information Bulletin. Candidates can also download other PDFs of CAT Eligibility, IIM Selection Process, and other important materials through the official website. All the important certificates which are necessary to complete the CAT 2023 application form, such as scribe affidavits, cast certificates, and disability certificates are also available to download at iimcat.ac.in.

Details Mentioned in CAT Exam Notification

CAT Notification mentions all the details that are relevant to the CAT examination. The details mentioned in the CAT information bulletin 2023 include CAT Eligibility Criteria for all the categories of candidates, CAT registration dates and category-wise registration fees, CAT exam date with the number of shifts and the mode of the examination, CAT reservation criteria for candidates of reserved category, CAT test centers with their location, CAT admission process 2023, IIM official websites and courses list.

CAT 2023 Important Events and Dates

The CAT 2023 notification mentions all the important dates related to the examination. The important CAT 2023 dates are provided below:

CAT 2023 notification - July 30, 2023

CAT 2023 registration begins - August 2, 2023

CAT 2023 registration ends - September 13, 2023

CAT 2023 application form correction window - September 2023

CAT 2023 Admit Card - October 25, 2023

CAT 2023 Exam Date - November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 result - Second week of January 2024

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have the minimum required qualifications to be eligible to appear for the CAT 2023 examination. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized institute or university.

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category must have obtained at least 50% aggregate marks in the bachelor’s degree, while SC/ ST/ PwD candidates should have obtained 45% aggregate marks.

Candidates in their final year of bachelor’s degree examination are also eligible to apply. However, they have to provide the degree completion certificate at the time of admission.

How to Register for CAT 2023?

To appear for the examination, the candidate must do the CAT 2023 registration before the deadline. Candidates can register for the CAT examination online by visiting the official website. Follow the below-mentioned process for CAT 2023 Registration:

Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website of CAT exam 2023 registration.

Register as a new candidate and fill out all the details in the registration form, such as name, DOB, email, etc.

Generate and validate the OTP to receive the User ID and Password on the registered email.

Log in using the User ID and Password and click on the ‘Go to Application’ tab.

Enter the required personal information, academic qualification, work experience, programme details, test city, and upload the required documents in the CAT 2023 application form.

Pay the non-refundable application fees using the available payment gateways.

The CAT exam is a national-level test conducted by one of the top six IIMs every year. This year, IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 exam for admission in various management programmes offered by IIMs and other participating institutes. Professor Sanjeet Singh of IIM Lucknow has been appointed as the exam convenor of the CAT 2023. The examination will be conducted in online mode in around 155+ examination cities across the country.

