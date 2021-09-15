Casagrand launches villa projects themed on American and British-style architecture

What are the advantages of living in a villa?

There are several advantages of living in a villa, and a modern home-buyer would any day choose an ultra-luxurious villa nestled in the lap of mother nature and at the same time strategically located so that it is not only convenient to travel to places of importance like schools, colleges, workplaces, commercial and shopping hubs etc but also relaxing as they would get to spend some quality time at home, amidst greenery, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. You get the convenience of metro life, and at the same time the calm of suburbs keeps you engrossed in yourself.

Today the demand for villas is too high for the comfort and the luxury they offer, as against apartments where space constraints are an issue.

In addition, villas offer utmost sophistication in living as the owner does not have to live under any obligation; there is no living with a shared wall.

Sprawling independent residences offer ample space, the luxury of green space in the backyard and/or terrace garden, private parking area, independence and, most importantly, privacy. A villa is everything that a home-buyer wishes for, as far as independent living is concerned. The maintenance cost may be high, but it is totally worth it!

Villas give you the ultimate freedom to reflect your taste and sense of style. You can modify, reconstruct, transform, furnish or expand your living space on your own terms and you are not accountable to your neighbours for that. You don’t have to seek their permission for doing anything you want to do to your abode.

A villa is always a good bet for real estate investment. With skyrocketing land prices and decent living becoming more expensive by the day, nothing can beat the advantages of living in a villa, as far as comfortable living goes, and investing in villas proves profitable as they garner high returns. They have great appreciation value.

Villas offer a wide range of advantages, besides a sense of community with a niche lifestyle and high security that any gated community would provide.

The villa scene in Chennai

The villa scene in Chennai is still evolving, with builders racing to complete projects and sell them off soonest. And there arises the question of resources and the quality of materials gone into the project. It is equally important to know how much detailing and planning has been done, and most importantly, how much time has gone into building a robust structure. When it comes to dreams materialising and building dream homes, you can trust Casagrand Builder Private Limited with your eyes closed.

Why choose Casagrand?

Having completed 112+ distinct projects over 22 million square feet of prime residential areas across South India, Casagrand is leading the real estate development scene in Chennai. Staying true to their core values, this real estate company builds home of dreams and its each project has a unique theme.

Having been in the business for the last 16 years and having made its presence felt in the residential development scene, today the company boasts of a dedicated team of 1700+ employees.

Having established a strong presence in Chennai, Bangalore and Coimbatore, Casagrand is all set to make a grand entry into Hyderabad soon.

Founder and managing director of CASAGRAND, Arun MN, who is a first generation entrepreneur, has made immense contribution to the tremendous growth of the company, which has made the developer emerge as one of the best companies in the South India real estate development market. As far as residential projects are concerned, Casagrand offers a premium living experience which includes a well-curated list of luxury amenities within the compound wall of the residential community. Their each project ensures luxury meets comfort.

Two exclusive projects launched

Acknowledging the perks of living in a villa, Casagrand is here to woo home-buyers with its two grand new villa projects- Casagrand Grandio based on America-style architecture and Casagrand Vistaaz inspired by British architecture.

The exclusive projects have already received an overwhelming response from home-buyers, with their visually-stunning architecture, urban life amenities within residential complex, location-specific advantages of the properties, security measures right in place and many other features that make Casagrand enjoy the reputation it has acquired over the years.

Highlights of Casagrand Grandio

Casagrand Grandio, the leading real estate developer’s ambitious project in Navallur, is packed with all the salient features any star property would want to offer its clients. Located 10 minutes from Sholinganallur junction, the magnum opus villa community introduces America-style architecture to Chennai. The company’s exclusivity remains in every project it takes up, and their efforts have been acknowledged by the home-buyers of Chennai. The grand new project has managed to clock sale of 75 villas within just 7 days during its pre-launch period. All the years of extensive research and the implementation of great ideas have finally borne fruit, with happy customers closing the deal and stepping into their dream home with dreams in their eyes and a content heart.

The property is well-connected with all the other parts of the city and is close to theatres, malls, bus stops, educational institutions, hospitals and IT/ITeS, which makes life comfortable in today’s first-paced world.

Grandio is strategically located in the fastest-growing residential hub Navallur which is surrounded by significant establishments like SIPCOT IT Park, Chettinad health city hospital, AGS Cinemas OMR and major educational institutions, hospitals, IT/ITeS, etc.

Spread across 7.38 acres of land, the property is nestled in serenity, and it is built with some high-end specifications so that the residents get to enjoy a luxurious tranquility. 120 specially crafted premium villas designed in an American style are the perfect home a modern home-buyer aspires to move into. The community boasts of 40+ world-class amenities that add value to the life of the residents. The 3BHK and the 4BHK villas are constructed in a G+1 structure, and they range from 1817sqft to 2287sqft. Apart from that, there is a 10-feet wide green area for residents to weave dreams and enjoy the beauty of nature. The 65% open space of the property ensures free movement of wind, undisturbed light to brighten the lives of the residents, enough ventilation and minimum heat gain- truly this makes life healthy and beautiful in its truest sense.

Those who believe in Vastu shastra can trust the homes here. They have been built in 100% compliance with the ancient ‘science.’

In order to elevate the lifestyle of the residents, the elegant residential community comes with all the lifestyle amenities, including an amphitheatre with an outdoor screening facility, a jogging track, a multipurpose court, an outdoor gym, a yoga lawn, a hammock garden, a sunken barbeque lounge, a party lawn etc. For kids, there is a rock climbing wall, a kids’ play area, a kids’ trampoline, a tree house, a jungle gym and a hopscotch area.

There is a senior citizen plaza and a reflexology pathway among many other things that make this community senior-citizen friendly too.

For the safety of the residents, the giant property is always under CCTV surveillance and has a secured visitor access control with Mygate app along with a smart card-based entry/exit.

Other advantages of living in this magnificent property include high-end home features like a digital door lock system with five independent unlocking features and strong security, video door phone, wireless mobile charging dock, etc.

Casagrand Grandio’s RERA number: TN/01/ BUILDING/0189/2021

Vimesh P, vice-president (marketing), Casagrand, said “ We are extremely happy to witness such an overwhelming response from the homebuyers for our projects even before its actual launch. CASAGRAND is known for its unique and innovative developments. We witnessed a phenomenal response for all our villa projects in the past, and now we have introduced an exclusive villa project with a focus on grand lifestyle and luxurious amenities, keeping in mind the need of every homebuyer. While villas have always been a dream for homebuyers, as they offer adequate privacy, royal feel and space to cherish, we have brought in CASAGRAND Grandio, with high-end, efficient and world-class amenities. We are delighted that the project has witnessed sales of almost 75 units out of 120 within just 7 days in the pre-launch phase, which truly validates the trust that the homebuyers have on us”.

Key highlights of Casagrand Vistaaz

Setting a new benchmark, Casagrand Vistaaz is styled after British architecture. This thoughtfully-designed property in Perungalathur sprawls across 4. 7 acres of greenery, and it houses 101 premium luxurious villas along with 35 superior amenities.

Located in Perungalathur, Vistaaz, which is just 10 minutes from Tambaram, offers home buyers a perfect balance of bustle and serenity. The project also comes with a location advantage as it is located in close proximity to Chennai International airport, best-in-class schools, commercial hubs, hospitals and IT/ITeS.

The community is a specifically- designed one, with a view to catering to residents across age groups. Built on 20,000 sq ft of green area, the community aims at offering its residents an oasis of serenity as it also provides all the location advantages including proximity to schools, Chennai airport, business hubs and IT corridors.

Apart from the 30+ must have amenities in the world of luxury like an amphitheatre, a reflexology pathway, kids and adult swimming pool, a jogging track, a multi-purpose party hall, a multi-purpose sports court, a hangout plaza, an outdoor gym etc, the property offers amenities for the kids too, including an indoor kids’ play area, a kids’ ball pool, an activity lawn, a rock climbing wall, a jungle gym, a skating rink, etc. There are recreational facilities for the elderly residents too.

Elevating the entertainment quotient, the property offers its residents a plush clubhouse that houses a gym, an AV room, indoor games, a kids’ play area, a board games corner etc.

This property is also built in a G+ 1 structure with an open terrace. The 3 BHK villas are beautifully designed, keeping in mind the expectations of urban home-buyers.

One of the most significant features of this property is that it has been built optimally with zero dead space and the 65% open space is for the residents’ rejuvenation. They would have ample opportunity and luxury to breathe fresh air, take in the serenity of the place, decompress and enjoy their private time to their hearts’ content.

Not to mention, this property is yet another dream project of the leading developer that has always assigned high priority to customers’ needs and aspirations. Those dream houses sure give a home-buyer a true sense of belonging!

Casagrand Vistaaz’s RERA number: TN/01/BUILDING/064/2021