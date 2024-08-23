Caritas Hospital: Pioneering Heart Health in Kerala

One of the Best Cardiac Centre in South India, Caritas Hospital Ensuring Heart Health for All through the Right Diagnosis and Right Treatment at the Right Time for Over 37 Years.

Caritas Hospital & Institute of Health Sciences is recognized as one of the best hospitals in Kerala, particularly excelling in cardiology and cardiacvascular care. With over 37 years of dedicated service, Caritas Hospital, located in Kottayam, has been at the forefront of heart health, providing the right diagnosis and treatment at the right time.

Top Cardiology & Cardiovascular Team in Kottayam

The hospital boasts some of the best doctors in Kottayam, particularly in cardiology. Led by renowned cardiologists like Dr. Johnny Joseph, Dr. Deepak Davidson, Dr. Joby K. Thomas, Dr. Thomas George, Dr. P. R Bhima Shankar, Dr. S. Venkateshwaran, Dr. Vishnu S, and Dr. Maria Susan Abraham the Cardiology division offers comprehensive care in both non-invasive and interventional cardiology.

Cardiovascular Team Led by Dr. Rajesh M. Ramankutty, Dr. Jecco Ani Babu, Dr. Nisha Joseph Pattani, and Dr. Pradeep A P

Caritas Hospital: Leading Cardiovascular Care in Kerala

Caritas Hospital is recognized as one of the best hospitals in Kerala, offering world-class healthcare with a team of the best doctors in Kottayam. Known for its exceptional heart care, the hospital’s Division of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) at Caritas Heart Institute has built a stellar reputation, particularly in heart surgery and transplantation.

Division of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS): Excellence in Cardiac Surgery

The CVTS division at Caritas Heart Institute gained national recognition early on by performing the hospital’s first heart transplant. Complemented by an expert Cardiac Anesthesiology team, the division handles all routine and complex cardiac surgeries. Over the past decade, they have successfully completed more than 3,000 cases, a testament to the expert care provided at the center.

Pioneers in Keyhole Heart Surgery Caritas Heart Institute became the first in Kerala to introduce keyhole heart bypass surgery, significantly enhancing patient comfort and recovery. With over 1,000 keyhole heart bypass surgeries performed, it is Kerala’s only center to achieve this milestone. The minimally invasive procedure avoids the traditional cutting of the sternum, instead using a small incision in the chest wall to perform surgeries like cardiac bypass and valve replacement.

Keyhole heart surgery reduces chest pain, shortens hospital stays, and ensures faster recovery, allowing patients to return to normal life more quickly while minimizing complications such as sternum-related issues and scars. To date, Caritas has performed over 1,000 keyhole bypass surgeries and 200 keyhole valve repairs or replacements. Nearly 98% of all heart surgeries at Caritas Heart Institute are done using keyhole techniques, reflecting their commitment to advanced, patient-friendly care.

Caritas also leads academic programs in keyhole heart surgery, drawing young professionals and cardiac surgeons from across India to learn from their innovative techniques and expertise.

With its combination of pioneering surgical techniques and a highly skilled team, Caritas Hospital remains at the forefront of cardiovascular care in Kerala, ensuring excellence in heart health for every patient.

Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery (Scope of Services)

Heart - Lung Transplantation and Assist Devices

Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Operation

Complex Valvular Reconstruction

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Endovascular Therapy for Aortic Pathologies

Single Valve and Double Valve Replacement

Aneurysm/ Dissection of Ascending, Arch, Thoracic and Abdominal Aorta

Bypass Grafting of Peripheral Vessels

Carotid Endarterectomy

Repair of Vascular Trauma (Injury of Vessels)

Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery

Caritas Hospital: Leading Cardiology Care in Kerala

Caritas Hospital stands tall as one of the best hospitals in Kerala, particularly excelling in cardiology. With some of the best doctors in Kottayam, the hospital has gained a stellar reputation for providing comprehensive heart care. The dedicated cardiology team at Caritas Heart Institute is known for their expertise in both non-invasive and interventional cardiology, ensuring top-notch services for all heart patients.

Division of Caritas Cardiology: Excellence in Heart Care

Non-invasive Cardiology: The non-invasive cardiology team at Caritas Heart Institute caters to the majority of heart patients, offering a wide range of services. These include Outpatient Clinics, ECG, Echocardiography, Holter Monitoring, Treadmill Testing, and specialized services like the Heart Rhythm Clinic, Heart Failure Clinic, and Lifestyle Clinic.

The ECHO team, in particular, has an impressive track record, having performed over 300,000 procedures. They are known for their round-the-clock imaging services during critical moments, as well as high-quality, large-volume diagnostic work during the day. Their expertise ensures that patients receive accurate and timely diagnoses.

Interventional Cardiology: Caritas Heart Institute’s Interventional Cardiology team is equally renowned for its cutting-edge services. They perform diagnostic and curative procedures in the hospital’s state-of-the-art Cath Labs. One of these labs is a high-end, spacious Hybrid Cath Lab, the first of its kind in Kerala, which can even function as a Cardiac Surgery Suite if needed. This sophisticated setup makes Caritas Hospital one of the few centers in the country equipped with such advanced technology.

With its exceptional cardiology team and world-class facilities, Caritas Hospital remains a top destination for heart care in Kerala, continuing to save lives and promote heart health through innovation and dedication.

(Non-invasive and Interventional) Scope of Services

28-bedded 24x7 Cardiac ICU Facility and Comprehensive Non-invasive Facilities

ECHO Doppler Laboratory with 3D, TEE, Bedside ECHO Services, Handheld ECHO, TMT, Holter Lab

Hi-end Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory with Facilities for Routine and Complex Interventional Procedures

OCT, FFR IVS, Rotablation and IVL

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Cardiac Electrophysiology Services - Pacemakers, ICD, Biventricular Pacemaker Implantation

Paediatric Cardiology Services - Foetal Echocardiogram, Counseling and Follow-up

Interventional Paediatric Cardiology Procedures - Device Closure of Septal Defects, Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Caritas Hospital proudly introduces the groundbreaking Laser Angioplasty for Heart Disease Treatment, a first in Kerala.

Caritas Hospital has become the first in Kerala to introduce the innovative treatment of Laser Angioplasty. This advanced procedure successfully removes the buildup of plaque and blood clots in the coronary arteries using laser technology. On July 25th, the Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Deepak Davidson, under the leadership of HOD Dr Johnny Joseph, successfully performed this procedure on a 71-year-old patient who had suffered a heart attack due to a complete blockage of the main coronary artery. The patient was successfully brought back to life through Laser Angioplasty and discharged within 48 hours in perfect health.

This new treatment method, Laser Angioplasty, offers better results for patients with coronary artery disease caused by the buildup of plaque, blood clots, and calcium deposits. It provides a superior alternative to existing treatment methods.

What is Laser Angioplasty?

Laser Angioplasty is a medical procedure that involves using laser beams generated within a laser device to clear blockages in the coronary arteries. These laser beams are directed at the blocked area within the heart artery, vaporising blood clots. In extremely hard blockages or those with calcium deposits, these laser beams can soften the blockage, making it easier to remove using a balloon.”

Features of Laser Angioplasty

Minimally Invasive Procedure: Laser Angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure that offers a novel treatment method for clearing blockages in heart patients without causing significant complications High Precision: The laser beams penetrate only about 50 microns (a tiny fraction of a millimetre) into the blockage through the laser catheter. This significantly reduces the risk of the beams damaging the surrounding artery and minimises complications. Rapid Recovery: Patients can usually be discharged within 24 to 48 hours with a full recovery.

Who Can Benefit from Laser Angioplasty?

Younger Individuals: This procedure is ideal for younger individuals with coronary arteries with relatively less plaque but more blood clots. The laser can effectively vaporise these blood clots, restoring blood flow. Elderly Individuals: For elderly patients with calcium deposits in their arteries that prevent balloon angioplasty, laser beams can soften the hardened plaque, allowing for subsequent balloon dilation and blockage removal. Patients with Stent Restenosis: Individuals who have undergone angioplasty and stent placement but have experienced a recurrence of blockage within the stent can benefit from laser angioplasty, as it can clear blockages within the stent.

With a legacy of excellence, Caritas Hospital continues to lead in cardiac care, ensuring heart health for all through advanced technology and expert medical care.

For details connect us on 0481 6811110 or else contact us on +91 99468 56789

Website: https://www.caritashospital.org/caritas-heart-institute

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”