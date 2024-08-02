Caritas Cancer Institute: 20 Years of Excellence in Cancer Care

Caritas Cancer Institute has been at the forefront of cancer care in Kerala for the past two decades. Caritas Hospital, which has played a significant role in Kerala’s healthcare sector for many years, began the institute’s preliminary operations in the late 1990s. Although it began operating in 2000, it initially only had a surgical oncology department. Today, two decades later, Caritas has evolved into one of Kerala’s premier cancer institutes, equipped with the most cutting-edge technology and the services of highly skilled doctors.

With the goal of providing cancer treatment to underprivileged cancer patients at a low cost, the ultramodern and spacious Caritas Cancer Institute was designed under the direct supervision of the then Metropolitan Mar Kuriakose Kunnasserry, with the leadership of the then Director Rev. Fr. Simon Pazhayakayil and Rev. Fr. Jacob Kollaparambil. The foundation stone of the new project was laid on February 24, 2002. On February 24, 2003, Metropolitan Mar Kuriakose Kunnasserry inaugurated the Caritas Cancer Institute. Thus, the Caritas Cancer Institute became Kerala’s first comprehensive non-governmental institution for cancer care.

In addition to cancer surgery, the institute also started departments of medical oncology, radiation oncology, oncopathology, and palliative oncology. With a 20-bed daycare chemo suite, oncology surgery operation theatre, and ICU, Caritas Cancer Institute has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of the most advanced cancer treatment facilities in Kerala.

Departments: https://www.caritashospital.org/caritas-cancer-institute

Caritas Cancer Institute has ten well-functioning departments:

-Surgical Oncology

-Medical & Pediatric Oncology

-Radiation Oncology

-Palliative Oncology

-Oncopathology

-Bone Marrow Transplant

-Interventional Oncology

-Nuclear Medicine

-Psycho Oncology

-Community Oncology

Surgical Oncology

The Department of Surgical Oncology, which was established 22 years ago in association with cancer treatment at Caritas Hospital, is the first department to be established. More than 25,000 patients have sought treatment in this department so far. Over 18,000 major and minor cancer surgeries have been successfully performed in this department. Breast cancer surgery, gyneco-onco surgery, head & neck cancer surgery, gastrointestinal cancer surgery, and thoracic Onco surgery are the main cancer surgeries performed here. HIPEC treatment, sentinel node biopsy, and minimal access surgery are also available in this department.

India’s Cutting-Edge Cancer Care: Pioneering Surgical Oncology Draws Global Patients

India has seen remarkable advancements in the field of cancer care over the past few decades, with surgical oncology playing a crucial role in this transformative journey. Surgical oncology, the branch of oncology that focuses on the surgical treatment of cancer, has evolved extensively in India, offering patients comprehensive and cutting-edge treatment options.

Defining the Scope of Surgical Oncology in India

Surgical oncology in India encompasses a wide range of specialized procedures and techniques tailored to the unique needs of cancer patients. From early-stage tumors to advanced, complex cases, Indian surgical oncologists are adept at employing a variety of surgical approaches to achieve the best possible outcomes.

The scope of surgical oncology in India includes:

1. Curative Surgeries: Surgical oncologists in India are skilled in performing curative surgeries, aimed at completely removing the cancerous tumor and surrounding affected tissues, while preserving the functionality and aesthetic appearance of the affected region.

2. Palliative Surgeries: In cases where a cure may not be feasible, Indian surgical oncologists focus on palliative surgeries to alleviate symptoms, improve the patient’s quality of life, and manage the progression of the disease.

3. Minimally Invasive Techniques: The adoption of cutting-edge, minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries, has become increasingly common in India. These approaches offer patients reduced pain, scarring, and recovery times, without compromising the effectiveness of the surgical intervention.

4. Multidisciplinary Approach: Indian surgical oncologists work closely with a multidisciplinary team of medical professionals, including radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, pathologists, and rehabilitation specialists, to deliver comprehensive and personalized cancer care.

The landscape of surgical oncology in India has witnessed remarkable advancements in recent years, driven by the dedication and expertise of Indian surgeons, as well as the country’s growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and technological innovation.

Medical & Pediatric Oncology

Caritas Cancer Institute is the oldest institution in Central Kerala for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. The Medical Oncology Department is equipped to handle all types of oncological emergencies with the support of a dedicated team of highly experienced doctors and trained nurses. The Day Care Chemo Unit, which initially started with 20 beds, has now been expanded to 35 beds, and the department has been able to make chemotherapy a comfortable experience by including three special chemotherapy suites. It is also the first centre in Central Kerala to start autologous stem cell transplantation (bone marrow transplant, marrow replacement surgery). Immunotherapy and targeted therapy are some of the special features of this department’s precision oncology treatment systems. So far, about one lakh chemotherapies have been given here. To provide chemotherapy without hair loss, a scalp cooling system is also operational here.

Radiation Oncology

The Radiation Department, equipped with the latest technology, is one of the biggest highlights of Caritas Cancer Institute. So far, 25,000 radiation treatments, which is approximately 5 lakh radiation fractions, have been administered here. With the commissioning of the latest Varian TrueBeam 3.0 Radiotherapy machine, the most advanced radiation treatment in South India is now available here. In addition to conventional radiation therapy, the department also offers state-of-the-art radiation therapies such as Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), IGRT, IMRT, SBRT, and SGRT. This is the only department in Kerala that provides brachytherapy, a radiation therapy technique, in a highly advanced manner.

Palliative Oncology

Palliative oncology services, started in 2004, are another unique feature of Caritas Cancer Institute. As a department that provides home care for bedridden patients, they have been able to bring relief to many people. They also help underprivileged families facing financial difficulties by providing wheelchairs, air beds, and other items free of charge. The biggest highlight is that Caritas, through palliative care, is able to be a support for cancer patients.

Nuclear Medicine & PET Scan

Radioiodine treatment, other diagnostic treatments and digital PET scan are available in this department. Department of Psycho-Oncology, and Department of Community Oncology are just another specialty of Caritas Cancer Institute.

Features

Caritas Cancer Center’s greatest feature is providing accurate patient care through the latest technology. Another remarkable feature of Caritas Cancer Institute is that it is able to provide affordable international standard treatments under the leadership of India’s best doctors who have received international training.

Brachytherapy Speciation:

GammaMedplus IX remote HDR afterloader

Varian offers the GammaMed iX remote afterloader in either a 24 channel or 3 channel system for high-dose-rate (HDR) & pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) brachytherapy. Key features include:

* Uniquely designed ultra-flexible solid core source cable

* Fixed treatment length safety feature

* Adjustable height

* Multiple safety & backup features

Designed for

-For intracavitary brachytherapy

-For intraluminal brachytherapy

-For surface mould brachytherapy

-For interstitial brachytherapy

Embracing Kerala’s Rich Culture at Caritas Cancer Institute

The Caritas Cancer Institute, a division of Caritas Hospital under the Archdiocese of Kottayam, Kerala, provides a wide array of cancer treatment options, including surgical, medical, radiation, and palliative oncology services all housed within a single facility.

The Caritas Cancer Institute is a leading provider of cancer care in Kerala, offering advanced technology such as state-of-the-art linear accelerators for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced brachytherapy units. The Surgical Oncology department performs a wide range of cancer surgeries, including HIPEC&Key hole Surgeries . Moreover, the medical and Pediatric Oncology departments are at the forefront of innovative treatments like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplants, in addition to standard chemotherapy.

As an international patient seeking cancer treatment at Caritas Cancer Institute in Kerala, India, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in one of the most vibrant and culturally rich regions of the country. Kerala is renowned for its beautiful landscapes, delectable cuisine, and centuries-old traditions that are deeply woven into the fabric of everyday life

At Caritas Cancer Institute, we understand that your treatment may be challenging, both physically and emotionally. That’s why we strive to incorporate Kerala’s rich cultural heritage into the patient experience - providing a sense of comfort, inspiration, and wonder during this difficult time. Our hope is that you’ll leave Kerala not only with restored health, but also with cherished memories and a deeper appreciation for this truly unique corner of India.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

