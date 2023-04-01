Calculate your personal loan EMIs effortlessly with an EMI calculator

April 01, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Personal loans are among the most adaptable kinds of credit because the money can be used for practically anything. Whether it is for an unexpected home repair or urgent medical expenditures, a personal loan is a wonderful way to manage these major expenses efficiently and keep your funds secure.

Personal loans are easy to apply for but determining how much money you need and for how long can be quite a quandary. Getting precise data is quick and easy with the help of a EMI calculator for personal loan. Your ability to make EMI payments throughout the course of the loan’s tenure is a major factor in determining the loan’s repayment period and the loan’s principal amount.

Here are a few benefits of using an EMI calculator to figure out your EMIs for a personal loan:

● Timesaving

The usage of an EMI calculator can save you a substantial amount of time and effort. Your EMI can be rapidly calculated by entering the loan amount, loan repayment schedule, and interest rate into the relevant sections on the calculator. This helps in calculating EMIs in a flash, providing precise outcomes in a matter of seconds. You can even experiment with multiple amounts and terms to check your repayment capability.

● Smart planning

With the help of a personal loan EMI calculator, you can plan your monthly payments, create a budget, and determine how much of your income can be used to pay EMIs. This will allow you to adjust your budget or eliminate unnecessary purchases so that you have enough money to pay your EMIs each month while still meeting your other financial obligations. Moreover, this choice enables you to borrow precisely the amount that you are confident to repay without depleting your savings. Timely repayment of your EMIs will ofcourse have a positive impact on your credit score as well.

● Accurate results

While manually calculating EMIs, there is always a chance of making a mistake, which could potentially reck havoc on your monthly budgets. The accuracy of the results is one of the most significant advantages of using an EMI calculator. An EMI calculator uses a formula that includes principal, tenure, and interest rate as parameters. Hence, you can be confident that the results are correct, and you will have a clear understanding of the monthly payments you will be needed to make.

● Flexibility

Another advantage of an EMI calculator is its flexibility. You will have the freedom to try different combinations of loan amount, interest rate, and tenure to check to arrive at a loan amount as per the EMI amount you can repay. You can even check your EMIs for different lenders and financial institutions. With the aid of this flexibility, you can know a variety of Online personal loan options and pick the one that best fits your budget and has the lowest cost of borrowing.

● Minimises the risk

Using an EMI calculator could assist you in avoiding undesirable financial discrepancies. For instance, if EMIs are computed manually, the effect of compound interest on a loan can be missed. An EMI calculator, however, takes into account compound interest on the loan, so the results are accurate. This makes it easier to plan your budget and ensures that you won’t be surprised by any unplanned expenses.

Now that you understand how a personal loan EMI calculator can benefit you in the repayment process, you can apply for a personal loan without negatively impacting your budget. The repayment period for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan ranges from 12 to 84 months for a loan amount of up to Rs. 40 lakh.

