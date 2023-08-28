Budget-Friendly Protection: SBI Bike Insurance for All Riders

August 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

If you own a motorcycle or plan to own one in the future, it is crucial to purchase a bike insurance policy since it is a mandatory requirement as per the Motor Vehicles Act. Any individual riding a vehicle without a valid insurance plan would be liable to pay hefty fines.

That said, a bike insurance policy not only keeps you protected from legal trouble but also ensures that you remain financially secure from all liabilities that may arise due to an accident involving your vehicle.

But then, choosing an insurance plan for your bike from the sea of options can get quite challenging. If you’re someone who wants comprehensive protection without overshooting your budget, you may consider opting for SBI bike insurance.

Why Should You Opt for SBI Bike Insurance?

Offered by the State Bank of India General Insurance Company Limited, SBI bike insurance protects you from the financially draining effects arising due to an accident or a mishap. Here are 9 reasons why you should opt to secure your motorcycle with two-wheeler insurance from SBI.

1. Multiple Plans

SBI General Insurance offers two types of motor vehicle insurance plans - a third-party liability plan and a comprehensive plan. A third-party plan only covers damages and liabilities to third parties in the event of an accident. A comprehensive plan, meanwhile, covers third-party liabilities and damages caused to your vehicle due to an accident.

2. Online Purchase

Another major reason why you should consider purchasing SBI bike insurance is the ability to purchase it online from the comfort of your own home. The entire process is fully digital and paperless, allowing you to purchase the policy within just a few minutes. Not just the purchase, but the renewal process is also very quick and hardly takes time.

3. Flexible Tenures

SBI General Insurance is one of the few insurers that offer long-tenure bike insurance plans. In the case of comprehensive insurance, you can opt for a tenure ranging from 1 to 3 years. And in the case of third-party plans, you can choose a tenure between 1 and 5 years. This flexibility in selecting the tenure of your choice eliminates the hassle of renewing your policy every single year.

4. Nominal Premium

The premiums of SBI bike insurance plans are highly competitive and nominal. Thanks to such attractive rates, you can significantly reduce the financial impact of your two-wheeler insurance plan.

5. Ability to Enhance Coverage With Riders

With SBI bike insurance, you get the option to enhance coverage through riders by simply paying a nominal additional premium. Return to invoice, NCB protection and zero depreciation are a few add-ons you can opt for at the time of policy purchase.

6. Strong Network of Garages

Repairing your damaged vehicle at a network garage entitles you to a cashless claim settlement, where you don’t have to pay for repairs out of your pocket. Instead, the insurer pays the garage directly. With an SBI bike insurance plan, you get to avail cashless claim facility irrespective of your location thanks to a very strong network of garages spread across the country including Tier-2 cities.

7. High Claim Settlement Ratio

The claim settlement ratio is a metric that indicates just how many claims an insurer has paid out. A high ratio is favourable since it essentially suggests that the insurance provider has settled a significant number of claims. The bike insurance claim settlement ratio of SBI General Insurance is 92.05%, meaning that the company pays out 92 out of every 100 claims it receives. With SBI bike insurance, your chances of getting your two-wheeler insurance claim getting settled are very high, higher than the industry standard.

8. Quick Claim Settlement Process

Filing a claim with SBI General Insurance is easy and can be done online within just a few minutes. The documents you need to submit to place a claim request are also very minimal. Furthermore, the time taken to settle claims is relatively low compared to other bike insurance providers.

9. NCB Transfer Facility

No Claim Bonus (NCB) is a discount insurers offer on the premium if you don’t lodge any claims during a year. The NCB increases for every claim-free year and tops out at a maximum of 50%. When you shift to SBI bike insurance from another insurance provider, you can transfer the entire accumulated NCB without any restrictions whatsoever.

Conclusion

As you can see, SBI bike insurance offers multiple advantages at very nominal premiums. Flexible tenure and the ability to enhance coverage using optional riders allow you to customise the insurance plan according to your needs and requirements.

In addition to securing your motorcycle, you can also opt for a personal accident cover, which is designed to offer financial compensation if you happen to get injured in the event of an accident or a mishap while riding your bike.

