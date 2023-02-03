Budget 2023: Key takeaways and learnings

February 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

It is with bated breath that the Union Budget is awaited every year, for it dictates if the middle class in the country will enjoy more savings or not. With high inflation and interest rates in the last few years, most people have been struggling to maintain their standard of living.

The good news is that 2023 is their year, because the Union Budget lays emphasis on this section of society, projecting them as a ‘marker for growth and prosperity of the nation’. In welcome news, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has offered tax relief under the new regime and increased capex spending to provide an impetus to consumption.

Those who have an annual income up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax; until last year, the limit was Rs 5 lakh.

“Currently, those with income up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any income tax in both old and new tax regimes. I propose to increase the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Thus, persons in the new tax regime, with income up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax,” she Sitharaman, in an official statement.

It’s encouraging that the number of slabs in the new regime has been reduced to five, from six.

Are there any other benefits or lessons for breadwinners?

While the new tax regime has brought in cheer, there are also some other aspects around it that have made the citizens happy. Another benefit that Sitharaman has announced is for the salaried class and pensioners. This time around, those who have an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will enjoy a standard deduction of Rs 52,500.

There’s more – the highest surcharge rate in personal income tax has also been reduced this time, from 37% to 25%. What does this mean? That there would be a reduction of the minimum tax rate to 39%. Lastly, the limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on the retirement of non-government salaried employees has gone up to Rs 25 lakh.

While there’s not much noise on the home loan front, there’s definitely a positive response to Sitharaman allocating a staggering 66% towards PMAY or the ‘Housing for All’ scheme. “The outlay for PM Awas Yojana is being enhanced by 66 percent to over Rs 79,000 crore,” she said in her speech.

There’s a gradual increase of insurance penetration in India – previously it was 2.7% in 2001, but in 2020 and 2021, it stood at 4.2% in 2020 and 2021. In the case of life insurance, the penetration has increased from 2.15% in FY 2001-02 to 3.2% in FY 2021-22, a little more than the global average.

But there have been mixed reactions around announcements on insurance policies. According to the Union Budget 2023, the tax-free advantage has been eliminated from savings insurance plans that have been issued, either on or after April 1, 2023. However, this move will not have any impact on unit-linked insurance plans, term insurance plans, or old policies.

Insurance: A critical component

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’