March 20, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Department of Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Space Engineering (DAASE) of the IIT Indore has launched a new program BTech in Space Science and Engineering on March 14, 2023. Admission for the course will begin in July 2023 through the All India JEE Advanced Ranking. The seat intake for the BTech in Space Science and Engineering is 20 students per batch. Candidates interested in enrolling for the same are required to appear and obtain a valid score in the JEE Advanced 2023 examination. The JEE Advanced is one of the toughest entrance exams for engineering courses and is the only gateway to getting into IITs.

The area of Space Science and Engineering includes the study and prediction of climate change, defence, security, communication, navigation, environment, ecology, agriculture, and astronomy.

BTech in Space Science and Engineering by IIT Indore is a 4-year interdisciplinary course that provides state-of-the-art knowledge in the domain and helps students to develop skills to meet the demand of the ever-growing space and allied sectors of India and the world.

Specialisations Offered in IIT Indore BTech in Space Science and Engineering

Students of the BTech in Space Science and Engineering program can specialize in one of the following domains with available elective courses and a semester-long research project:

Space Instrumentation – Detectors and Payloads

Imaging and Data Analytics

Remote Sensing & Atmospheric Engineering

Astronomy & Astrophysics

Knowledge and Skills

According to the official notification and information provided by the IIT Indore, BTech in Space Science and Engineering program will give students knowledge of cutting-edge research and tech development in various sectors, such as payloads, small satellites, and detector design; data analytics; imaging, high-end numerical simulations; applications targeted towards climate change, sustainable development, ecology, earth observations, agriculture, defence, communication, navigation, and astronomy.

This unique interdisciplinary program is designed to train students in environment, communication, navigation, agriculture, ecology, defence, security, survey, and astronomy. The curriculum designed for the B.Tech in Space Science and Engineering also includes a semester-long research project, which will give hands-on work experience to students to develop their skills in space technology.

The curriculum of the program

The curriculum of the IIT Indore BTech in Space Science and Engineering is designed in a way that enhances the overall theoretical as well as practical knowledge of students in the domain of space science and technology. Experts create the course material to give students a thorough grasp of the space concepts and methods used in space science and engineering. The curriculum will also include elective courses, projects, internships, and laboratory work to

give students practical training. The BTech in Space Science and Engineering program will be taught by highly skilled and experienced faculty members of IIT Indore who have expertise in space science and technology.

The space program has emerged as a major player in the global space industry. It has also made significant progress in India in recent years. The IIT Indore is the first Indian Institute of Technology to offer a BTech in space science and engineering course. With the launch of this new program, IIT Indore is aiming to produce skilled professionals who can work in various domains of space science and technology and contribute to the growth of the Indian Space Program.

In short, the launch of the BTech in Space Science and Engineering by IIT Indore under DAASE is a remarkable step towards the growth of space science and technology education in the nation. This program will provide a platform to students who are passionate about space science and technology so that they can make their passion their profession and contribute to the growth of the Indian space program.

Space engineering is a branch of Aerospance engineering. IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIEST Shibpur, Punjab engineering college are some of the JoSAA participating colleges which are currently offering Aerospace engineering. In IIT Bombay Aerospance Engineering department, a total of 76 students got placed in 2022, where as 54 & 71 students placed in 2021 & 2020 respectively.

ISRO, Air Bus, Boeing, Hyundai Mobis, Airnetz Aviation and Bharat Dynamics are some of the aerospace companies.

