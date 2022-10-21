BSP Alumni: Incredible journey of a gaming enthusiast

BSP Alumni Mr.Srivatsan

Srivatsan’s success began with his father, Mr Rajagopal, an accountant at a pharmaceutical company who always had faith in his son’s abilities. Mr Rajagopal invested in his kid’s enthusiasm and devotion when any other middle-class father would have been hesitant to allow his son to pursue an unconventional profession like gaming.

Vatsan has been playing video games since he was a toddler. As he grew older, his passion for video games evolved into a desire to work as a game developer. He began exploring courses and universities for gaming education at an early age, whereas most of his peers went to study engineering or medicine. That is when he found Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology (BSP). He found it to be an ideal fit for his requirement, as the college offered gaming education along with computer science as a mainstream subject.

As he explored more, he received excellent feedback from college grads, which reinforced his decision to pursue gaming from BSP.

As early as when Vatsan was in his first year of college, he started working on his own games. He was so excited about the subject that he couldn’t wait for the practical application, which starts in the second year. His skills got sharper with every game he attempted to make. He eventually learnt what works and what doesn’t. The mentors at Backstage Pass went an extra mile to support him, spending time with him even after college hours, whenever he needed them. With BSP mentors’ support, Vatsan, along with his friend, built a game, Lights on, which was a runner-up (upcoming games category) at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2019.

The college has an amazing program known as Incubator, or Level2 Games, which is exclusive to BSP students. Level2 Games provides an opportunity to not only develop games but also to publish these games on the iOS and Android platforms. Students work in teams to develop games under the guidance of industry experts, with the idea of making the games successful and generating revenue. Vatsan was fortunate to be a part of this program, where he had an opportunity to work on a few games, which greatly helped him further. With all the skills and knowledge he acquired during his course, Vatsan effortlessly got placed in GSN games, making his parents proud.

Vatsan’s advice to aspiring game developers

“keep making games, even if you don’t release them or polish them to their full extent. It is an iterative process. You will learn something new from each attempt, which will eventually help you build more polished and full-fledged games. In this process, you’ll get to know what works and what doesn’t, which will make your future endeavours easier.”

Currently, Vatsan works as a Unity Developer for Product Madness in London, United Kingdom. From playing games on his PC to making games that millions of people would play, Vatsan’s journey had been an inspiration to many aspiring game developers.