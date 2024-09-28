  1. Select your bike: Choose the Royal Enfield model you want, whether it is the Bullet 350 or Classic 350.
  2. Choose an EMI plan: Pick a plan that fits your budget and preferences.
  3. Check festive offers: Look for applicable offers based on the vehicle model, variant, and your purchase location.
  4. Book your bike on Bajaj Mall: Complete your booking online on the Bajaj Mall website or through Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv App.