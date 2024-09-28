The festive season is here, and it is the perfect time to get a new motorcycle. What better choice than a Royal Enfield? With exciting offers on models like the Bullet 350 and Classic 350, now is a great time to bring home one of these legendary bikes. You can enjoy cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when you book a bike on Bajaj Mall with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. Let us see how you can make this festive season special with your new ride.

Why choose to book your bike on EMIs

Buying a motorcycle is exciting, but it can also be a big expense. Using equated monthly instalments (EMIs) to pay for your bike makes it easier. Here are some reasons why EMIs can help you:

● Manageable monthly payments

Instead of paying for the entire bike at once, you can break the cost into smaller monthly payments with low-cost EMIs. This way, you can ride your new Royal Enfield without worrying about a large upfront cost.

● Flexible two-wheeler loan repayment plans

With Bajaj Finance, you can choose how long you want to pay off your loan, with tenures of up to 72 months. This allows you to pick a repayment plan that works best for you, whether you want to finish it quickly or prefer smaller payments over a longer time.

● Up to 100% on-road funding

Depending on meeting the basic eligibility criteria, you can receive up to 100% on-road funding for your new motorcycle. This makes it even easier to bring home a new bike such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 without worrying about a large down payment.

Cashback offers this festive season

During the festive offer period, you can get cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when you book a new bike through EMIs on Bajaj Mall. This cashback can help you save even more on your purchase and makes your Royal Enfield more affordable. Also, there are offers on other two-wheelers from top brands. These offers will vary depending on the purchase location, vehicle model, and vehicle variant. The festive offer period ends on 30 September 2024.

How to avail the offer

Getting your cashback and financing your new bike is easy. Here is how to do it:

Select your bike: Choose the Royal Enfield model you want, whether it is the Bullet 350 or Classic 350. Choose an EMI plan: Pick a plan that fits your budget and preferences. Check festive offers: Look for applicable offers based on the vehicle model, variant, and your purchase location. Book your bike on Bajaj Mall: Complete your booking online on the Bajaj Mall website or through Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv App.

After your booking, a Bajaj Finance representative will contact you to guide you through the quick and simple Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan process. Once you complete the minimal paperwork, you can collect your new motorcycle from the partner showroom closest to your location.

Choosing between the Bullet 350 and Classic 350

Now that you know about the benefits of EMIs and cashback, let us look at the two of the top Royal Enfield bikes. Both the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 have unique features and styles.

● Ex-showroom prices

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has an ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,73,562. The Classic 350 ranges from Rs. 1,93,080 to Rs. 2,24,755, depending on the variant you choose. The price of the bike may vary as per the purchase location. A Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan can assist you to own the bike and pay for it in affordable EMIs.

● Design and comfort

The Bullet 350 has a tough design and is perfect for all kinds of rides. It weighs 195 kg and has a comfortable seat height of 805 mm, making it easy to handle. The Classic 350 offers a classic look with smooth lines and is available in many colours, including eight options for the dual-channel ABS model.

● Performance

Both bikes have a powerful 349cc engine. The Classic 350 provides a smoother ride because of its better suspension. It also offers a mileage of 41.55 kmpl, which is higher than the Bullet 350’s mileage of around 37 kmpl.

● Technology and features

The Classic 350 includes modern features like a USB charging port, a Tripper navigation system, and an easy-to-read speedometer. The Bullet 350 is more traditional and does not have as many tech features but still offers that classic feel.

● Riding experience

Both bikes give you a fun riding experience. The Classic 350 has a special feature that reduces vibrations, making it comfortable for long trips. The Bullet 350 is known for its unique sound and powerful ride, making it great for those who love a classic motorcycle.

Whether you choose the rugged Bullet 350 or the stylish Classic 350, both bikes promise an amazing ride. With the help of low-cost EMIs and cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on two-wheelers from Bajaj Finance, owning a new Royal Enfield this festive season can be manageable. Don’t wait—take advantage of these festive offers, book your new bike on Bajaj Mall, and ride into the festivities with joy.

*Terms and conditions apply.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”