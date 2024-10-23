  • High-value loans: Bajaj Finance offers high-value new car loans of up to Rs. 10 crore that allow you to purchase the car of your choice without any budget constraints. Whether you’re eyeing the stylish Tata Tigor EV or the newly launched Tata Curvv, you can secure the financing that aligns perfectly with your aspirations. This means you can choose the model you love without worrying about stretching your finances too thin.
  • Quick approval process: With a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, the approval process and disbursal are swift. Get the green light in no time and drive off with your shiny new car sooner than you thought possible.
  • Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork: Worried about complex paperwork? With minimal documentation required and straightforward eligibility criteria, you can navigate the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan application process without a headache. This simplicity means you can focus on what really matters – choosing your favourite Tata car and planning your first road trip.
  • Flexible repayment tenures: Bajaj Finance offers flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months. Whether you prefer short-term repayments or a more extended plan, you can choose what works best for you. This flexibility makes it easier to manage your finances while enjoying the benefits of your new Tata car.